Police book MLA Kotamreddy, associates in kidnap case

TIRUPATI: Vedayapalem police have charged Nellore (Rural) MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and two others with alleged kidnapping of a ruling YSRC corporator and attempting to compel him into resigning from the party.

According to sources, police booked the case on Friday night under crime number 30/2023 under sections 448, 363 read with 34 of the IPC, for trespassing into home and kidnapping M. Vijayabhaskar Reddy, the 22nd Division corporator of Nellore city, with criminal intent.

The ruling party corporator, in his complaint, said Kotamreddy tried to persuade him to leave YSRC and join him. When he refused, the corporator alleged, one of the MLA's followers, along with driver Ankaiah, intimidated and abducted him from Padarupalli area on Friday between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. and took him to the MLA. The corporator stated that he, however, managed to flee and filed a case against the MLA at Vedayapalem police station.

“Kotamreddy, one of his followers M. Murali Krishna Yadav and driver Ankaiah had come to my residence. Driver Ankaiah entered my house and told me to meet the MLA waiting in the car outside. Observing the situation, I called the local police for rescuing me. When they arrived in a few minutes at my residence, the legislator left the place. As I had decided to stay with YSRC, I have been receiving threats from the MLA,” corporator Vijayabhaskar told reporters on Saturday.

However, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, speaking to reporters in Nellore, claimed that he went to corporator Vijayabhaskar's house to talk to him. For that, a kidnapping case has been filed against him. He said that he is not scared of such threats, regardless of the number of cases that may be filed against him.

Meanwhile, an audio tape of a phone call between MLA Kotamreddy and one Borugadda Anil has gone viral on social media. In the audio, Anil warns the MLA to be careful in his public speeches regarding YSRC chief. Anil is heard threatening the MLA that he (Sridhar Reddy) and his brother would be chained to a vehicle and dragged through the streets of Nellore if they continue to criticise the CM and YSRC party leaders.