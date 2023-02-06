  
Governor’s Delhi visit triggers speculations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 6, 2023, 12:11 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2023, 12:37 am IST
Telangana state Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Twitter/@DrTamilisaiGuv)
 Telangana state Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Twitter/@DrTamilisaiGuv)

HYDERABAD: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan left for New Delhi on Sunday and met with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She is likely to meet with Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday to brief him about the latest developments in the state.

The visit triggered speculation in BRS circles that the Centre was considering to transfer Dr Soundararajan to Maharashtra, and post a new Governor for Telangana shortly.

An official press release issued by Raj Bhavan on Sunday stated, "Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has congratulated Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for introducing a futuristic budget for the country. Governor has also submitted future development plans for Puducherry and Telangana to the union finance minister." Dr Soundararajan is also Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

