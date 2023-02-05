  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 05 Feb 2023 Cold wave to continu ...
Nation, In Other News

Cold wave to continue in Hyderabad city

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 5, 2023, 1:06 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2023, 1:06 am IST
As per IMD officials easterly/north-easterly winds will bring the temperature down by 3-4º Celsius at isolated places and the cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over the next two days across districts. (Representational DC Images)
 As per IMD officials easterly/north-easterly winds will bring the temperature down by 3-4º Celsius at isolated places and the cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over the next two days across districts. (Representational DC Images)

HYDERABAD: Citizens will be having a few more days of the cold wave that the city has been experiencing for the past week as temperatures are likely to drop further, although the daytime temperatures will gradually soar.

Easterly/north-easterly winds will bring the temperature down by 3-4º Celsius at isolated places and the cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over the next two days across districts.

In the city limits, Gachibowli was the coldest area on Saturday with a minimum temperature of 13ºC.

State-wise, Sirpur in Kumaram Bheem recorded the lowest temperature at 8º Celsius while Adilabad remained the coldest with a minimum temperature of 9.2ºC.

The minimum temperature departure was by 4.2ºC in Medak, which recorded a temperature of 12ºC on Saturday.

Maximum temperatures are also soaring. Bhadrachalam recorded a temperature of 34ºC.

As per IMD officials, a yellow alert will continue for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Medak, Karimnagar, Vikarabad, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts.

For the city, the sky will remain mostly clear with misty or hazy mornings. Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 32 and 18 degrees respectively.

...
Tags: imd officials, yellow alert, hyderabad coldwave
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

G. Kishan Reddy said that RRR will help regulate vehicular traffic in Hyderabad and also be useful for other districts. On its completion, new townships, industrial zones, IT firms, tourism centres, malls and parking complexes will come up, he said. Generation of employment and faster growth are possible with the RRR, the minister said. (Representational Image/DC)

Release your share of funds for RRR, Kishan urges CM

Braving all the problems created by Opposition parties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chandrasekhar Rao is taking the state on the right developmental path, she said. (Representational Image/DC)

Kavitha: KCR achieved progress, despite NDA hurdles

The Union minister castigated the BRS government for not cooperating in the execution of railway projects earmarked for Telangana. “Land acquisition is critical for railways but the state has done precious little on this front, he said. The state government is focused on other things and not concerned about infrastructure development,” Vaishnaw said.(/DC)

Vaishnaw rules out privatisation of railways

Police officials who met Mallu Ravi at Gandhi Bhavan's war room served the notice after an FIR was registered against him at the Market police station by a BRS leader. He was booked under sections 469, 504 and 505 (1)(C) of IPC and asked to appear for investigation on February 8 (DC Images)

Morphed images: Mallu Ravi receives fresh police notice



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu felicitates cancer warriors

Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu felicitates cancer warriors and care-givers on World Cancer Day on Saturday at Medicover Cancer Institute. (Photo: DC)

India spends 57 paise to collect every Rs 100 of income tax

DP Naidu, Commissioner Central Tax, Secunderabad Commissionerate seen speaking at the Seminar on Post Union Budget, Implictions for Trade and Industries organised by FTCCI. (DC photo)

Bihar caste census begins in two phases, to be completed by May 21

“I am confident that the census would be beneficial to the overall development of the state and the country as well. This exercise is being carried out after taking approval from political parties,” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said during his Samadhan yatra on Saturday. (File Photo: AP)

Netaji’s daughter: It’s time to bring home his mortal remains

Subhash Chandra Bose's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat: Nine killed, 29 injured as SUV collides with luxury bus in Navsari

Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->