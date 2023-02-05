Cold wave to continue in Hyderabad city

As per IMD officials easterly/north-easterly winds will bring the temperature down by 3-4º Celsius at isolated places and the cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over the next two days across districts. (Representational DC Images)

HYDERABAD: Citizens will be having a few more days of the cold wave that the city has been experiencing for the past week as temperatures are likely to drop further, although the daytime temperatures will gradually soar.

Easterly/north-easterly winds will bring the temperature down by 3-4º Celsius at isolated places and the cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over the next two days across districts.

In the city limits, Gachibowli was the coldest area on Saturday with a minimum temperature of 13ºC.

State-wise, Sirpur in Kumaram Bheem recorded the lowest temperature at 8º Celsius while Adilabad remained the coldest with a minimum temperature of 9.2ºC.

The minimum temperature departure was by 4.2ºC in Medak, which recorded a temperature of 12ºC on Saturday.

Maximum temperatures are also soaring. Bhadrachalam recorded a temperature of 34ºC.

As per IMD officials, a yellow alert will continue for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Medak, Karimnagar, Vikarabad, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts.

For the city, the sky will remain mostly clear with misty or hazy mornings. Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 32 and 18 degrees respectively.