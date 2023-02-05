  
Nation, In Other News

Andhra Pradesh: Lorry runs over labourers, 3 women killed

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 5, 2023, 10:35 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2023, 10:35 am IST
The accident took place in Amdalavalasa of Srikakulam district on Saturday evening. (Representational image: PTI)
 The accident took place in Amdalavalasa of Srikakulam district on Saturday evening. (Representational image: PTI)

Srikakulam: In a tragic accident road accident, a lorry ran over the labourers at Mandadi in Amadalavala Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district killing three people on the spot.

Another worker is in critical condition, said Amadalavala Sub-Inspector Krishna.

The driver said that the accident happened due to brake failure.

"The lorry driver surrendered at the police station while the police are conducting a thorough inquiry into the cause of the accident," he further said.

The accident took place in Amdalavalasa of Srikakulam district on Saturday evening when a lorry moving from Vijayanagaram to Kasi town rushed towards the workers walking on the road.

"Around 200 workers were walking on the road. Three women died on the spot. A case has been registered and an investigation is under process," the SP added.

...
Tags: ap road accident, three killed, three killed in road accident, andhra pradesh road accident
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


