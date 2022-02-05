Nation Other News 05 Feb 2022 Controversial JNU V- ...
Controversial JNU V-C appointed as new UGC chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 5, 2022, 1:54 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2022, 7:09 am IST
His tenure is marred by controversies including holding of an event in support of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru
JNU acting Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar
 JNU acting Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar

NEW DELHI: JNU acting Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar, whose tenure was marred by controversies, has been appointed chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for five years, according to the education ministry.

From the sedition row of 2016 over holding of an event against the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and lockdown of his office multiple times to then HRD minister getting stuck for over six hours at the venue of JNU's convocation in 2019, Kumar's tenure as the VC has been marred by controversies.

 

“It is definitely going to be challenging. My priority will be to ensure the implementation of the NEP. The sooner it is implemented, the better it will be for us,” Jagadesh Kumar said.

...
