Telangana allows full house in cinema theatres

Hyderabad: The state government on Friday issued orders permitting single-screen cinema theatres and multiplexes across Telangana to screen movies with 100 per cent occupancy with immediate effect. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders to this effect.

With this, Telangana joined other states such as Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat and Karnataka to allow cinema halls to increase occupancy from 50 per cent to 100 per cent.

The government order (G.O.) was issued in compliance with the orders by the Union ministry of home affairs and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the ministry of information and broadcasting. It comes after a request from the Telugu Film Chambers of Commerce.

The Centre had on February 1 allowed theatres to operate at 100 percent capacity but left the decision to the discretion of state governments, depending on the situation in their respective state. The owners of theatres and multiplexes were asked to duly follow SOPs laid by the state government.

Earlier, the state government had on November 23 allowed the state-wide reopening of cinema halls after a nine-month lockdown, with 50 per cent of seating capacity due to Covid-19 pandemic. However, cinema halls and multiplexes in the state started operating with alternate seating on December 4.

Telangana, which has about 600 theatres, was late compared to many other states in allowing the reopening of theatres but authorities justified the move in view of the pandemic situation. They moved ahead with their plans only after a significant drop in Covid cases.

Officials said the improvement in the situation especially in GHMC limits, which has 175 theatres, including 70 multiplex screens, led to the decision.

As per the SOPs issued by the Centre, adequate physical distancing, mandatory face masks and sanitisation of auditorium after every screening are a must. It said digital booking of tickets and staggered show timings to avoid crowding will be encouraged.

Telangana Film Exhibitors Association (TFEA) welcomed the state government's decision to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres/ multiplexes.

“The orders came into force with immediate effect on Friday. We sold 100 per cent tickets for Zombie Reddy, which was released on Friday. The response from viewers across the state was encouraging, with many theatres reporting house full collections,” said Vijayender Reddy, president, TFEA.

“This decision will certainly improve box office collections and bring back the past glorious days of cinema experience. Next Friday, we have Uppena releasing. This film is carrying massive expectations, being the debut of Panja Vaishnav Tej from the Mega family,” he said.

This decision is going to be a huge boost for films releasing in coming days, he added.