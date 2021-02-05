South Central Railway gets budget boost for new lines, electrification

Among the two-Telugu speaking states, Telangana has received (for 2021-22) Rs 2,420 crore, which is 118 per cent more. Andhra Pradesh has an allocation for infrastructure projects and safety works of Rs 5,812 crore, which is 105 per cent higher than average of last six years. (Photo: twitter @SCRailwayIndia)

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has got a substantial budgetary allocation for the year 2021-22, said SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya, on Wednesday while speaking to the media.

Earmarking a major portion for important infrastructure projects and upgrades, the budget has sanctioned Rs 7,222 crore for 2021-22, a marginal rise from Rs 7,024 crore from last year.

These funds will be majorly used for project works like doubling the tracks, creating a third line and bypass line works. The total budgetary provision for new lines is Rs 4,238 crore and the budgetary grant for electrification works is Rs 2,195 crore. The budget provides Rs 617 crore for capital, deposit and extra budgetary resources, and makes a provision of Rs 173 crore for traffic facilities.

For safety-related works, SCR has set aside Rs 672 crore for road safety works (level crossings, bridges, and ROB/RUB) for the coming year. It will provide Rs 374 crore for construction of road over/under bridges on golden quadrilateral/diagonal routes, Rs 862 crore for track renewal works and Rs 60 crore for implementation of train collision avoidance system (TCAS) on the Bidar-Parli Vaijnath-Parbhani and Manmad-Nanded-Secunderabad-Dhone-Guntakal sections.

When it comes to state-wise allocations, among the two-Telugu speaking states, Telangana has received (for 2021-22) Rs 2,420 crore, which is 118 per cent more. Andhra Pradesh has an allocation for infrastructure projects and safety works of Rs 5,812 crore, which is 105 per cent higher than average of last six years.

Projects on the anvil:

New Lines

Rs 1,144.4 cr: Nadikudi-Srikalahasti

Rs 325 cr Manoharabad-Kothapalli

Rs 267 cr: Bhadrachalam-Sattupalli

Rs 187 cr: Kotipalli-Narsapur

Rs 149 cr: Munirabad-Mahbubnagar

Rs 83.6 cr: Akkannapet-Medak

Rs 36 cr: Kadapa-Bengaluru

Doubling, electritication

Rs 1,200 cr: Vijayawada-Gudivada/ Machilipatnam-Bhimavaram/ Narsapur-Nidadavolu

Doubling

Rs 364 cr: Guntur-Guntakal

Rs 225 cr: Gooty-Dharmavaram

Rs 100 cr: Secunderabad-Mahbubnagar

Rs 5 cr: Akola-Dhone (project sanctioned in 2019-20 for 612 km)

Third line

Rs 800 cr: Vijayawada-Gudur

Rs 475 cr: Kazipet-Balharshah

Rs 333 cr: Kazipet-Vijayawada

Others

Rs 426 cr: Bybass at Vijayawada (19.5 km), Kazipet (10.65 km), Renigunta (9.6 km), Wadi (7.6 km), Gooty (3.8 km) and Motumarri.

Rs 0.10 cr: MMTS Phase II

Rs 0.10 cr: Ghatkesar-Yadadri extension MMTS phase-II.