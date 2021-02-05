Nation Crime 05 Feb 2021 School teacher thras ...
School teacher thrashed by SI in Kurnool

Published Feb 5, 2021
PET Kodi Eranna was beaten up with lathi by SI Dhanunjaya while he was talking with his friends in the street after dinner
The HRF district president alleged that the sub-inspector acted in a vindictive manner after was denied a rental accommodation in the newly constructed house of the teacher. — Representational image
KURNOOL: The thrashing of a government school teacher by a police sub-inspector created a tense situation at Kosigi on Wednesday night. Physical education teacher (PET) Kodi Eranna was beaten up with lathi by SI Dhanunjaya while he was talking with his friends in the street near his brother’s house after dinner. He was seriously injured.

The victim, a teacher at the Kowthalam government school, was a resident of Kosigi Mandal headquarter. The attack that took place around 9 pm is seen as a vindictive act by the SI.

 

Subsequently, villagers, teachers associations and student unions held a protest in front of the local police station. On Thursday, Human Rights Forum (HRF) state president UG Srinvasulu along with district president K Urukundu visited the Adoni area hospital where the teacher was given medical treatment.

The HRF district president alleged that the sub-inspector acted in a vindictive manner after was denied a rental accommodation in the newly constructed house of the teacher.

The protesters gave a complaint before the district authorities seeking action against the sub-inspector who attacked the teacher.

 

Kosigi circle inspector Eswaraiah said the complaint will be looked into

