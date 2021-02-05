Fear still rules the vaccine wave

The private sector has met only 47 per cent of the targeted figure for vaccination per day as a large number of them have abstained. — DC Image

Hyderabad: It is a wait-and-watch policy as those who are vaccinated for Covid 19 are still being observed before they go for a second shot. Effect of the first and second doses of the vaccination and their reactions will be monitored before the vaccination schedule enters the second stage.

Immediate side-effects are no more a concern now, but long-term immunogenic alterations are. This is making many wait for a while before going in for the jab.

The private sector has met only 47 per cent of the targeted figure for vaccination per day as a large number of them have abstained. Senior doctors were constantly urging them to come forward and get vaccinated, but the numbers remain low.

A senior doctor says: "We have been working closely with Covid-19 patients and remain safe. We feel we need wait for a while longer and see the effects before opting for vaccination for ourselves."

There is fear that full data about the adverse reactions is not being made public. According to sources, one doctor suffered from hypoglycemia here, and this prompted many others to back-track. The doctor has recovered, though. Others have suffered from mild reactions of pain and fever after vaccination.

A large number of those suffering from asthma, allergies and cardiovascular diseases are hesitating to come forward for vaccination.

Dr A Raghukanth, consultant pulmonologist at Medicover hospitals, says: "Vaccine-related reactions can happen for any vaccine. There is misnomer and confusion between this type of reaction and allergic reactions faced among asthmatics. Fear is the major agent. Those who are allergic need follow protocols before opting for it."

Colchicine is being recommended to increase vaccine efficiency but this has to be taken with advice from treating doctors. The medicine is an immune-modulator.

Dr P Raghavendra Reddy, interventional pulmonologist at Renova Neelima Hospital says: "There is an over-projection of side-effects. This caused fear. Also many in the healthcare sector are mindful that the vaccine has been developed within a year. These are making acceptance a challenge. Those who are immune-compromised must not miss it as this will help keep them safe."

With several colleagues, staff and others vaccinated, live examples are now available. This is expected to boost the morale of those who are yet to take the jab. A senior doctor says: "By mid-March, a lot of fears, myths and misnomers will be cleared. Data from Covaxin will be available for the scientific community to reflect upon. These will soon make the vaccine most-sought-after post March 2021."

Experts say acceptance will come slowly and once it seeps in, the demand will be high.