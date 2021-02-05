Appoint V-Cs for all 11 posts lying vacant in Telangana: Congress

Congress leader Sravan Dasoju said KCR is making state-run varsities die on their own for the benefit of private universities. — By arrangement

Hyderabad: AICC national spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Thursday urged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to immediately fill 11 Vice-Chancellor posts lying vacant with universities in the state. The Congress leader said the Chief Minister had turned universities into “headless corpses” and displayed an “arrogant” attitude and “deliberate intention” to finish off the government-run higher education sector in Telangana.

"It is so pathetic and very unfortunate that 11 universities in Telangana have been functioning without VCs for several years. They are running like headless corpses. No one with the head on his neck will ever allow this to happen. Every institution must be run by a leader, and VC a university,” Dr Dasoju said.

“However, the Chief Minister seems bent on destroying the long-running universities in Telangana. He is not appointing full-time VCs and not providing sufficient funds to universities to enable them operate well. He is making them die on their own for the benefit of private universities," Dr Dasoju alleged.

The AICC leader said he is humbled and thanked Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan for her intervention in asking the state government for immediate filling of VC posts. He recalled that he has submitted several representations on this to the government, but they yielded no response.

“Finally, the Governor has taken the lead to protect the interests of the student community and to save the universities in the state from collapse,” he said.

"The CM is scuttling the higher education system by not appointing VCs for long and not releasing adequate funds. Thousands of teaching and non-teaching posts are kept vacant due to non-appointment of VCs. On the one hand, the CM is promoting private universities and destroying the government-run universities,” the Congress spokesperson said.

The Congress demands the immediate appointment of VCs and protection to higher education. Congress also demands release of adequate funds to universities and recruitments to all vacant positions, Dr Dasoju said.