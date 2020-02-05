Village in Maharashtra passes resolution against CAA, NRC

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): A small village named Islak in the outskirts of Ahmednagar town on Wednesday passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) during a gram panchayat meeting on Republic Day.

Mahadev Gawli, a villager, who proposed the resolution during the meeting in the village with a population of just about 2,000, told ANI that they will launch a non-cooperation movement if the Centre refuses to roll back the new citizenship law and NRC.

"Out of the 2000 people here, 45 per cent of people belong to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and downtrodden sections. They do not have documents to prove their citizenship. We have sent a dossier to the Centre suggesting to make changes in the new law. If not done, we will organise a non-cooperation movement from here," he said.

Yogesh Gerange, a member of the Gram Panchayat, said, "The majority of the population here are tribals. They do not have caste certificates and are not able to get the benefits of the scheme launched by the government. They all have given assent on the resolution against CAA and NRC. These people will not be able to submit documents."