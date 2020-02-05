Nation Other News 05 Feb 2020 Village in Maharasht ...
Nation, In Other News

Village in Maharashtra passes resolution against CAA, NRC

ANI
Published Feb 5, 2020, 11:44 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2020, 11:44 am IST
Villagers say they will launch a non-cooperation movement if the Centre refuses to roll back the new citizenship law
File Photo
 File Photo

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): A small village named Islak in the outskirts of Ahmednagar town on Wednesday passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) during a gram panchayat meeting on Republic Day.

Mahadev Gawli, a villager, who proposed the resolution during the meeting in the village with a population of just about 2,000, told ANI that they will launch a non-cooperation movement if the Centre refuses to roll back the new citizenship law and NRC.

 

"Out of the 2000 people here, 45 per cent of people belong to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and downtrodden sections. They do not have documents to prove their citizenship. We have sent a dossier to the Centre suggesting to make changes in the new law. If not done, we will organise a non-cooperation movement from here," he said.

Yogesh Gerange, a member of the Gram Panchayat, said, "The majority of the population here are tribals. They do not have caste certificates and are not able to get the benefits of the scheme launched by the government. They all have given assent on the resolution against CAA and NRC. These people will not be able to submit documents."

...
Tags: caa and nrc, anti-caa resolution, maharashtra village
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

head of the Delhi Assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal criticised the BJP and asked whether it is terrorism, if her father taught her Bhagavad Gita. (Photo: ANI)

'Politics is dirty but...': Kejriwal's daughter on 'terrorist' barb by BJP leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the constitution of 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra', which would oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, nearly three months after the Supreme Court ruling in the decades-old case. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi announces trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

KT Rama Rao

Give me real data, not fake: KT Rama Rao

Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: Cops urged to stop breathalyser tests



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kochi Metro sees steep increase in ridership

File photo of Kochi metro

Budget 2020: Blow to defence modernisation

Indian Army was also forced to cut some expenditures to ensure that it has ammunition for at least 10 days war.

Gas leak reported in AP's East Godavari District

Representational Photo

By Invitation: Nirmala’s booster dose to rev up rural economy

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman looks on as she leaves the Finance Ministry for Parliament to present the 2020-21 Union budget, in New Delhi on February 1, 2020. (AFP)

By Invitation: NDA’s please-all budget has some hits, some misses

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (ANI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham