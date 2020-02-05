Nation Other News 05 Feb 2020 Don’t use my p ...
Don’t use my picture on buses: K. Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 5, 2020, 1:52 am IST
The CMA issued clear instructions that the Chief Minister's pictures should not be displayed on TSRTC cargo buses.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has objected to the proposed move of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation to display his pictures on its cargo buses. He made it clear to the corporation on Tuesday that this is completely unacceptable to him.

Mr Chandrasekhar Rao was reacting to reports in a section of the media (not in Deccan Chronicle) that the TSRTC was planning to display his pictures in buses carrying cargo.

 

The Chief Minister said he wanted to ensure that the TSRTC makes profits by transporting cargo through its buses and that he had no intention of seeking any publicity from it.

Mr Chandrasekhar Rao made it clear to the officials concerned that through the implementation of several programmes and schemes, services should be rendered to the people and his intention was not to get any cheap publicity from them.

The Chief Minister’s Office informed that the CM's Special Secretary P. Rajasekhar Reddy has sent a note to the TSRTC Managing Director underlining Mr Chandrasekhar Rao’s opinion.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, telangana state road transport corporation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


