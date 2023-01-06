‘Joke of the year’, says Goud on rumour of BRS-Cong. alliance

HYDERABAD: Excise minister V. Srinivas Goud on Thursday dubbed the speculation of a BRS-Congress alliance for the Assembly polls a joke. He said the BRS would contest all the seats on its own and feels no need to align with any party.

“It's the biggest joke of 2023. Congress has vanished from Telangana. BJP has no strong candidates to contest even in 20 to 25 seats. Last time around, the BJP failed to retain its deposit in 105 seats,” Goud told mediapersons at the swearing-in ceremony of Anjaneya Goud as chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana State.

“Why should the BRS be worried about Congress and BJP? Why do we have to join hands with anyone to defeat non-existing parties in Telangana?” Goud asked.

Goud, however, was more guarded when asked about Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s stance on the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh, against the backdrop of the BRS entering the neighbouring state and the opposition questioning Rao on the same.

He said, “K. Chandrashekar Rao will adopt a broad-minded policy. He will ensure that no injustice is meted out either to Andhra or Telangana due to Polavaram project. Chandrashekar Rao has the capability to convince all. He convinced all parties to support statehood for Telangana during the statehood agitation. Likewise, he can convince all about the Polavaram project.”