Jagan offers instant relief to two needy families

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has offered immediate relief to two persons in need of financial help for their treatment after their families approached him for assistance.

The Chief Minister arrived at Yelamanchili town in Anakapalli district to console the family members of Visakha Dairy chairman Adari Tulasi Rao, who died in Hyderabad on Wednesday. His body was brought to his home town in the morning.

After consoling the family members, Jagan Mohan Reddy had brief interaction with some people there. A woman pleaded with the CM that her granddaughter Kondamanchili Vani, a hearing-impaired child, be provided governmental help for her treatment. The Chief Minister asked the collector of Anakapalli Ravi Pattan Setti to hand over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh for the purpose.

Similarly, a family from Saitaropeta village of S Rayavaram mandal told the CM their son Kalaga Sivaji was confined to a wheelchair as his limbs became weak after a bike accident. In this case too, the Chief Minister granted a relief of Rs 1 lakh.

The cheques of Rs 1 lakh were given to the beneficiaries later in the day by Anakapalli RDO A.G. Chinna Krishna at the tahsildar’s office.