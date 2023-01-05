  
Nation, In Other News

India's G20 presidency: Hyderabad to host health working group meeting in June

Published Jan 5, 2023, 11:51 pm IST
Hyderabad will host a workshop on 'workshop to expand access to drugs, diagnostics, & vaccines.' (File Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Hyderabad will host the third health working group meeting of India's G20 presidency from June 4-6. It will focus on emergency preparedness, strengthening cooperation in the pharma sector and digital health innovation. Three other meets will be held at Thiruvananthapuram, Goa and Gandhinagar.

During the event, Hyderabad will also host a workshop on 'workshop to expand access to drugs, diagnostics, & vaccines.'

During the four working group meetings held in the country, India will aim to play a major role in converging discussions in multiple forums for global health architecture and act as an enabler for reducing fragmentation and duplication. India is keen on a proactive role in representing the global south in the negotiations across multilateral global health platforms.

Regarding the pharmaceutical sector, India intends to utilise the agenda to promote manufacture of vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics globally so as to manage future health emergencies.

Regarding digital health, India will highlight the fact that use of digital health solutions like Co-WIN, Telemedicine and COVID-19 India platform highlighted the advantages of data-driven insights and use of technology for accessibility, ease of availability and affordability in health service delivery.

