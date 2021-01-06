Nation Other News 05 Jan 2021 Boris cancels trip f ...
Nation, In Other News

Boris cancels trip for R-Day due to Covid spike in UK

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jan 6, 2021, 1:21 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2021, 10:25 am IST
India is now expected to invite another foreign leader as chief guest for the January 26 parade
New Delhi said Tuesday evening that in a phone conversation with Mr Modi, Mr Johnson “regretted his inability to attend … in view of the changed Covid-19 context prevailing in UK”, but said he was keen to “visit India in the near future”.
 New Delhi said Tuesday evening that in a phone conversation with Mr Modi, Mr Johnson “regretted his inability to attend … in view of the changed Covid-19 context prevailing in UK”, but said he was keen to “visit India in the near future”.

New Delhi: British PM Boris Johnson has cancelled his planned India visit later this month to be chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations due to the grim Covid-19 situation in Britain and the “speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading” that led to a fresh national lockdown, the British government said Tuesday, adding Mr Johnson had already spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi “to express his regret”. Mr Johnson hopes to visit India by June this year.

India is now expected to invite another foreign leader as chief guest for the January 26 parade.

 

New Delhi said Tuesday evening that in a phone conversation with Mr Modi, Mr Johnson “regretted his inability to attend … in view of the changed Covid-19 context prevailing in UK”, but said he was keen to “visit India in the near future”. New Delhi said “Prime Minister (Modi) expressed his understanding of the exceptional situation in the UK, and conveyed his best wishes for the quick control of the pandemic spread”, adding “he looked forward to receiving Prime Minister Johnson in India at the earliest opportunity after normalisation of the situation”.

 

The invitation to Mr Johnson was announced during British foreign secretary Dominic Raab’s visit to New Delhi last month.

...
Tags: boris johnson, boris india visit, boris johnson india visit republic day, uk lockdown, boris cancels india visit, boris india visit uk lockdown


Latest From Nation

The samples tested per million population was over 1.90 lakh, the bulletin said. — PTI

Telangana's Covid-19 tally surges beyond 2.88 lakh with 417 new additions

A Kashmiri villager clears snow near the entrance of his house to make way for his car as it snows in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, January. 5, 2021. (AP/ Dar Yasin)

Flights suspended, highway closed as snowfall continues in Kashmir valley

The meeting also deliberated upon the legal options to keep the new laws in abeyance till all the issues are sorted out with the protesting unions.

PM asks agriculture officials to make changes in farm laws

it was found that more number of patients meant generation of more virus particles.

Air-borne transmission of SARS-Cov2 likely



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tough task for syringe manufacturers

According to Rajiv Nath, founder and forum coordinator of Association of Indian Medical Device Industry, the estimated demand in India is around 180 crore (1.8 billion) syringes every year. (AFP)

Famous lyricist Vennelakanti passes away, succumbs to heart attack

Vennelakanti Rajeswara Prasad (Photo credit : Wikipedia)

Top priority to fix blackspots to prevent accidents, say cops

Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar (Photo:Facebook)

FCA to invest Rs 1,100 crore in Hyderabad, set up digital hub

The availability of talent coupled with a culture of innovation and pro-business policies played a major role in FCA’s decision to set-up the facility in Hyderabad.

Super speciality hospital to start soon in Anantapur

Anantapur Urban MLA Ananta Venkatrami Reddy hoped the super specialty hospital will soon start providing quality of medical services to people of Anantapur district. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham