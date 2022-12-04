Why Kavitha not being summoned by CBI in Delhi, asks Revanth

TPCC Chief A. Revanth Reddy, speaks after paying tributes to Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary on his 13th death anniversary at Osmania University campus on Saturday. Also seen are TJS party president, Prof Kodandaram, Prof Haragopal and others.(Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: PCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that the CBI providing TRS MLC K. Kavitha an option of appearing for questioning in Delhi or in Hyderabad in connection with the Delhi liquor scam demonstrated the TRS and BJP “understanding.”

“These are collaborative politics and people are observing this. While others are being summoned to Delhi, Kavitha is being given a choice. This speaks volumes,” he said.

Addressing mediapersons at Osmania University on the occasion of the 13th death anniversary of Telangana's K. Srikantha Chary, Revanth termed the investigations into the Delhi liquor scam by Central agencies and Poachgate by the state police were “theatrical performances”.

Revanth Reddy dared the BJP to take the TRS head-on and order a probe into the Kokapet land auction or the Bangaru Coolie scam.

In his address to students, Revanth told them to gear up for the final phase of the Telangana movement as the aspirations of those who had fought for statehood were yet to be achieved.

He cited a lack of financial assistance and non-fulfilment of promises of jobs and three-acre plots for families of 1,200 persons who died in the statehood struggle and said that half of those who died are yet to even be recognised. “What could be more embarrassing when the government says that martyrs' addresses are not available,” he asked.