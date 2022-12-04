  
Nation Other News 04 Dec 2022 Why Kavitha not bein ...
Nation, In Other News

Why Kavitha not being summoned by CBI in Delhi, asks Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 4, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2022, 12:00 am IST
TPCC Chief A. Revanth Reddy, speaks after paying tributes to Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary on his 13th death anniversary at Osmania University campus on Saturday. Also seen are TJS party president, Prof Kodandaram, Prof Haragopal and others.(Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
 TPCC Chief A. Revanth Reddy, speaks after paying tributes to Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary on his 13th death anniversary at Osmania University campus on Saturday. Also seen are TJS party president, Prof Kodandaram, Prof Haragopal and others.(Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: PCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that the CBI providing TRS MLC K. Kavitha an option of appearing for questioning in Delhi or in Hyderabad in connection with the Delhi liquor scam demonstrated the TRS and BJP “understanding.”

“These are collaborative politics and people are observing this. While others are being summoned to Delhi, Kavitha is being given a choice. This speaks volumes,” he said.

Addressing mediapersons at Osmania University on the occasion of the 13th death anniversary of Telangana's K. Srikantha Chary, Revanth termed the investigations into the Delhi liquor scam by Central agencies and Poachgate by the state police were “theatrical performances”.

Revanth Reddy dared the BJP to take the TRS head-on and order a probe into the Kokapet land auction or the Bangaru Coolie scam.

In his address to students, Revanth told them to gear up for the final phase of the Telangana movement as the aspirations of those who had fought for statehood were yet to be achieved.

He cited a lack of financial assistance and non-fulfilment of promises of jobs and three-acre plots for families of 1,200 persons who died in the statehood struggle and said that half of those who died are yet to even be recognised. “What could be more embarrassing when the government says that martyrs' addresses are not available,” he asked.

...
Tags: tpcc chief a. revanth reddy, tpcc president a. revanth reddy, indian national congress, bharatiya janata party (bjp), mlc k. kavitha, cbi, delhi liquor scam, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), osmania university, srikantha chary, poachgate, kokapet land auction, hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

GVMC commissioner P. Raja Babu maintained that stray pigs are being shot down in a special drive, as they have been spreading diseases and obstructing traffic. (Representational Image/AFP)

185 stray pigs shot on eve of President’s Vizag visit

Chiranjeevi gives British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Gareth Wynn Owen, a tour of the blood bank. (Photo: DC)

British diplomat not allowed to donate blood

Telangana High Court (File photo: DC)

Kerala resident asks Telangana HC to quash ‘poachgate’ proceedings 

The investigators said that the accused were trailing Rajkumar, who was ferrying cash and gold, from Secunderabad and ambushed him in Nagole to make an easy escape. Rajkumar was making a delivery of Rs 5 lakh and three kilograms of gold from Ganapathi Jewellers in Secunderabad. (Representational pic:DC)

Nagole robbery was pre-planned: Cops



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

ED attaches over Rs. 80 cr assets belonging to TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao

FIle photo of Nama Nageswara Rao

Voting ends in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

Women stand in queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Limbdi ,India, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo: AP)

Cycling tracks may lead to more water logging points in Hyderabad

A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle the focus on aesthetics would also push up project cost. (Representational Image/DC)

Hyderabad: 28 suffer eye injuries due to firecrackers

Patients wait for their turn to get treatment at Sarojini Devi eye hospital at Mehdipatnam following eye related injuries after Diwali on Tuesday. (DC Image/SSR)

Nizamabad has become haven for terrorists: Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad district has become a den for terrorist activities. Many Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were arrested in the town, said BJP Lok Sabha member Dharmapuri Arvind. (Photo: Facebook)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->