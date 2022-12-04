President Murmu speaks glowingly of AP's role in nation's development

President Droupadi Murmu addressed a gathering after being welcomed at a civic reception hosted on her first visit to the state upon becoming President. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday lauded the role of Andhra Pradesh in the development of modern science and technology in India and being sensitive towards women in the state.

The state government felicitated President Murmu at a civic reception held in her honour here on Sunday. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the President, spoke highly of her and presented the portraits of Venkateswara Swamy.

Droupadi Murmu started her speech with Telugu words Andariki Namaskaram and Mee Abhimananiki Dhanyavadam and thanked the government and the people of the state for their warm hospitality during her maiden visit to AP as president.

The President said Andhra Pradesh is blessed with rivers like Godavari, Krishna, Pennar, Vamsadhara and Nagavali and these have given vitality to the rich traditions here. She urged the citizens to remain alert and ensure the cleanliness and protection of the rivers. The development of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project, named after Buddhist philosopher Nagarjuna, is a good example of “linking progress with heritage,” she noted.

The President said Andhra Pradesh’s record is exemplary in its treatment of women. She recalled that poetess Molla composed a wonderful epic, Molla-Ramayana. She remembered Durgabai Deshmukh, who made many efforts for the progress of women and their participation in the freedom struggle. She also recalled Sarojini Naidu, the ‘daughter-in-law’ of Andhra Pradesh.

The President observed that Sarojini Naidu had played leading roles in Mahatma Gandhi's Salt Satyagraha and as the first woman governor.

“When I was entrusted with the responsibility as governor of Jharkhand, Ikept in mind the ideals set by great women like Sarojini Naidu and engaged in the service of people.”

“We remember the active participation of the people of Andhra Pradesh in the Freedom struggle. This year, we are celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Our young generation should be well aware of the contributions made by personalities like Alluri Sitaram Raju and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who laid down their lives for Mother India at their young ages.”

Rashtrapati Murmu said, “I am happy to note that an Alluri Sitaram Raju Memorial Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum is being erected. “Andhra Pradesh has played a leading role in the development of our modern science and technology. The contributions of Dr. Yellapragada Subba Rao in the field of pharmacy and biochemistry are immense. The research of Dr. Subba Rao has helped in the making of many medicines.”

The President said the Sriharikota range of ISRO is setting new paradigms in Space-science. “In the field of science and technology, especially IT, the people of Andhra Pradesh have enhanced the reputation of India all over the world.”

The President wished that with the support of the talented and dedicated people of Andhra Pradesh, the development journey of this state moved further ahead.