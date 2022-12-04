  
Nation Other News 04 Dec 2022 President Murmu spea ...
Nation, In Other News

President Murmu speaks glowingly of AP's role in nation's development

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Dec 4, 2022, 4:47 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2022, 8:26 pm IST
President Droupadi Murmu addressed a gathering after being welcomed at a civic reception hosted on her first visit to the state upon becoming President. (Photo: Twitter)
 President Droupadi Murmu addressed a gathering after being welcomed at a civic reception hosted on her first visit to the state upon becoming President. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday lauded the role of Andhra Pradesh in the development of modern science and technology in India and being sensitive towards women in the state.

The state government felicitated President Murmu at a civic reception held in her honour here on Sunday. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the President, spoke highly of her and presented the portraits of Venkateswara Swamy.

Droupadi Murmu started her speech with Telugu words Andariki Namaskaram and Mee Abhimananiki Dhanyavadam and thanked the government and the people of the state for their warm hospitality during her maiden visit to AP as president.

The President said Andhra Pradesh is blessed with rivers like Godavari, Krishna, Pennar, Vamsadhara and Nagavali and these have given vitality to the rich traditions here. She urged the citizens to remain alert and ensure the cleanliness and protection of the rivers. The development of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project, named after Buddhist philosopher Nagarjuna, is a good example of “linking progress with heritage,” she noted.

The President said Andhra Pradesh’s record is exemplary in its treatment of women. She recalled that poetess Molla composed a wonderful epic, Molla-Ramayana. She remembered Durgabai Deshmukh, who made many efforts for the progress of women and their participation in the freedom struggle. She also recalled Sarojini Naidu, the ‘daughter-in-law’ of Andhra Pradesh.

The President observed that Sarojini Naidu had played leading roles in Mahatma Gandhi's Salt Satyagraha and as the first woman governor.

“When I was entrusted with the responsibility as governor of Jharkhand, Ikept in mind the ideals set by great women like Sarojini Naidu and engaged in the service of people.”

“We remember the active participation of the people of Andhra Pradesh in the Freedom struggle. This year, we are celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Our young generation should be well aware of the contributions made by personalities like Alluri Sitaram Raju and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who laid down their lives for Mother India at their young ages.”

Rashtrapati Murmu said, “I am happy to note that an Alluri Sitaram Raju Memorial Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum is being erected. “Andhra Pradesh has played a leading role in the development of our modern science and technology. The contributions of Dr. Yellapragada Subba Rao in the field of pharmacy and biochemistry are immense. The research of Dr. Subba Rao has helped in the making of many medicines.”

The President said the Sriharikota range of ISRO is setting new paradigms in Space-science. “In the field of science and technology, especially IT, the people of Andhra Pradesh have enhanced the reputation of India all over the world.”
The President wished that with the support of the talented and dedicated people of Andhra Pradesh, the development journey of this state moved further ahead.

...
Tags: raj bhavan, g kishan reddy, droupadi murmu, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

Humayun's Tomb is illuminated displaying the logo of G20 Summit 2023, to be held in India, in New Delhi. (Representational Image/PTI)

Centre to convene all-party meet Monday to finalise strategies for 2023 G-20 meet

India's Sherpa Amitabh Kant. (Photo: Twitter)

4-day G20 Sherpa meet begins in Udaipur

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate key BJP meet on Monday

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leader Sonia Gandhi during the party's Steering Committee meeting, at AICC HQ in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Kharge talks tough on accountability from 'top to bottom', Cong plenary in Feb



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Hyderabad: 28 suffer eye injuries due to firecrackers

Patients wait for their turn to get treatment at Sarojini Devi eye hospital at Mehdipatnam following eye related injuries after Diwali on Tuesday. (DC Image/SSR)

Nizamabad has become haven for terrorists: Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad district has become a den for terrorist activities. Many Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were arrested in the town, said BJP Lok Sabha member Dharmapuri Arvind. (Photo: Facebook)

ED attaches over Rs. 80 cr assets belonging to TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao

FIle photo of Nama Nageswara Rao

Sunny Leone's photo printed on Karnataka govt test admit card, probe ordered

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's image was printed on the hall ticket of a candidate, who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022) (Image credit: Social media)

INS Arihant carries out successful launch of submarine launched ballistic missile

The missile was tested to a predetermined range and it impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with high accuracy, validating all operational and technological parameters. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->