Padma Rao is new in-charge bishop of Medak diocese

HYDERABAD: Bishop K. Padma Rao, will be the in-charge bishop for the Medak diocese of the Church of South India (CSI). Its jurisdiction spreads over Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Medak, Siddipet Nizamabad, Kagaznagar, Adilabad, Mahbubnagar and Ranga Reddy.

Rev. Padma Rao took charge on November 29 following a decision taken by CSI moderator Rev. Dharmaraj Rasalam, after Bishop A.C. Solomon stepped down following an inquiry against him pertaining to church discipline.

Rev. Padma Rao, who is serving as a bishop of the Dornakal diocese, told Deccan Chronicle: “It was a sudden call asking me to take charge of this diocese. It is an honour for me that the moderator reposed confidence in my abilities when the Medak diocese is in the middle of a crisis.”

The in-charge Bishop, a native of Dornakal, is a graduate of Nizam College in Hyderabad. He took theological studies in the Andhra Christian Theological College and joined as associate pastor at St. Mary’s church. He said his wife K. Vijaya, a pastor, had been helping him in my ministry.

“Although I have served in many churches over the years, I feel that my best service was when I was a missioner posted in Khammam’s Chinturu forest from 1990 to 1993, I was able to bring education and medical facilities for the benefit of Koya tribes.”