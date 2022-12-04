Hyderabad's Sardar Mahal to get a facelift

The then Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad, precusor to the GHMC, took over the palace in 1965 due to outstanding property taxes. (File photo: DC)

Hyderabad: In some good news for heritage buffs, the state government has finalised the revival and restoration plan for Sardar Mahal, near Charminar.

The announcement was made here on Sunday by special chief secretary (urban development), Arvind Kumar. In a Tweet, he wrote that the mahal will also have an art gallery, studio, cafe and heritage accommodation on the lines of the Neemrana Fort Palace in Rajasthan.

He said that works are being taken up by Kalakriti Art in a tripartite agreement with the government and Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA).

Sardar Mahal was built in European style by the Nizam VI, Mir Mahbub Ali Khan, in 1900. Though the then ruler of Hyderabad State built the palace for one of his beloved consorts, Sardar Begum, she is said to have refused to stay there as it did not live up to her expectations. While no one stayed there, the building took her name.

The then Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad, precusor to the GHMC, took over the palace in 1965 due to outstanding property taxes. The historic structure was declared a heritage building by the Heritage Conservation Committee and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

It was in April this year that minister K.T. Rama Rao along with MIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi formally launched works to conserve, restore and strengthen the palace. The former announced that the project, taken up at a cost of Rs 30 crore, will not only protect the heritage structure but will also attract tourists visiting the city.