CM to launch 'KCR Nutrition Kits' at public meet

Hyderabad: Health minister T. Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would launch the ‘KCR Nutrition Kit’ at a public meeting in Kamareddy. The kits would, among others, provide iron and nutrients to pregnant women.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a 30-bed Rs 10.7 crore hospital at Pitlam mandal headquarters in Kamareddy district on Saturday. Zaheerabad MP B.B. Patil, Jukkal MLA Hanmanth Shinde, Kamareddy zilla parishad chairperson Dafedar Shobha, collector Jitesh V. Patil and others were present. He said 960 doctor posts would be filled next week.

He said the number of dialysis centres stood at 102 in the state, against three in 2014. “We are planning to set up dialysis centres in every Assembly constituency headquarters,” he said.

On the Dharani portal, Harish Rao said it was meant to root out corruption in registrations. Farmers were getting pattadar passbooks at their doorsteps, he said. A few persons were criticising Dharani as they were unable to understand its benefits, he said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists tried to halt the convoy of Harish Rao at Pitlam and demanded unemployment allowance for the jobless. Police took the protesters into custody and cleared the way for Harish Rao.