The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 04 Dec 2020 Telangana High Court ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana High Court extends stay on Dharani details

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Dec 4, 2020, 5:07 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2020, 9:45 am IST
Senior counsel Desai Prakash Reddy said the requirement of enrolling in Dharani portal was a vague exercise without legislative backing
Advocate-general of Telangana state B.S. Prasad contended that there was no need for a separate law to back the action of the Telangana government to obtain and feed the entire data of the non-agricultural properties into the Dharani portal
 Advocate-general of Telangana state B.S. Prasad contended that there was no need for a separate law to back the action of the Telangana government to obtain and feed the entire data of the non-agricultural properties into the Dharani portal

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday extended its stay on the collection and updating of Aadhaar and caste details of the owners of non-agricultural properties for Dharani portal in the state till December 8. This order effectively puts on hold all registrations of non-agricultural properties until December 8.

On Thursday, senior counsel Desai Prakash Reddy put forward his argument, for three hours challenging and differing with the government’s insistence on the non-agricultural property owners submitting their details within a time period. He submitted that the requirement of enrolling in the Dharani portal was a vague and mammoth exercise, without any legislative backing.

 

“If any mistakes are done in updating the properties details like spelling mistakes in names, house numbers, and others, who should the victim approach and submit his grievances? Even without mentioning this information on a piece of paper, how can the government give an ultimatum to give his details to the enumerator,” Prakash Reddy informed the court.

The counsel further said that “even the government has not defined the position of enumerators and their eligibility. It is supposed that the properties which are not registered on the Dharani portal  would become bona vacantia (goods without an apparent owner).”

 

Advocate-general of Telangana state B.S. Prasad contended that there was no need for a separate law to back the action of the Telangana government to obtain and feed the entire data of the non-agricultural properties into the Dharani portal.  “This programme will help citizens in dealing with their properties as it will put an end to mischievous miscreants. The government has come up with this programme with good intentions,” the advocate-general said.

The Chief Justice, however, observed that the ‘intention’ would be considered in only criminal cases, and it was not a matter of the criminal case. Moreover, this issue is related to law and rules.

 

The court adjourned the batch of PILs and petitions to December 8 for submissions of the advocate-general on behalf of the state government and other counsels for the other petitioners.

 

...
Tags: dharani portal telangana state, telangana high court dharani portal, registrations dharani stay extended, non-agricultural property dharani portal, land disputes dharani telangana


Latest From Nation

National Disaster Response Force personnel raise awareness among the residents living near Karur Ayyankovikal coast ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Burevi, in Alappuzha district. (PTI)

Cyclone Burevi: Kerala declares public holiday in 5 districts on Friday

The House also passed the AP Municipal Laws (Second Amendment) Bill as per Article 197 (1) of the Constitution, which proposes to amend the house tax structure by a nominal hike.

Disha Bill passed in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Commander-in-chief of Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain addresses mediapersons on the eve of Navy Day at Command Mess inside Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Vizag to host Presidential Fleet Review, MILAN in March’ 21

The Centre for Psephology Studies (CPS) projected a landslide victory for the TRS stating that it is likely to get 82-96 seats.

GHMC exit polls show TRS winner



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Retired Air Marshal Shahid Naqvi passes away

As Air Officer, Shahid Naqvi personally designed and fabricated a bomb trolley, which is now standard equipment in the IAF.

Modi seeks unity among states to fight Covid rise

Mr Modi pulled up Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar for not coming up with a better strategy to combat the pandemic, as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought her state’s GST dues from the Centre.

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Bombay High Court directs govt to clear its stand on media trials

Sushant Singh Rajput (Image: instagram)

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham