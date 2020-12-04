The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 04 Dec 2020 Minor boy ties knot ...
Nation, In Other News

Minor boy ties knot to a girl in Rajamahendravaram college

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Dec 4, 2020, 5:42 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2020, 9:43 am IST
When the photo went viral on social media, the East Godavari district collector D. Muralidhar Reddy sought report from education department
The three students, including the student who shot the video, were sent out from the college by giving ‘Transfer Certificates’ and their parents informed about the same.
 The three students, including the student who shot the video, were sent out from the college by giving ‘Transfer Certificates’ and their parents informed about the same.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A video of a minor boy and girl getting ‘married’ in a classroom went viral on social media. The ‘prank’ proved costly for three intermediate students of  Government Junior College here.

According to sources, when the college reopened on November 17, the boy and girl, studying there, were recorded as ‘tying the knot’.

 

On Thursday, when the photo went viral on social media and created a stir. the East Godavari district collector D. Muralidhar Reddy sought a report from the education department. The college principal M. Sujatha submitted a report about the incident.

The Regional Intermediate Officer I. Sarada sought to clarify that the college authorities have already taken action against the students concerned.

According to the report, after the wedding shoot, the photo and video were watched by the girl’s father who immediately contacted to the principal and questioned her.

 

The principal then summoned the three students and sought an explanation. The students apologised to the principal and said  it was a ‘prank’ video and they had no intention to do any harm.”

However, the principal formed a disciplinary action committee on November 28. According to the report, the three students, including the student who shot the video, were sent out from the college by giving ‘Transfer Certificates’ and their parents informed about the same.

Subsequently, it was felt that the punishment was harsh and the college authorities had ruined their career.

 

AP Bar Counsel member Muppalla Subba Rao said that irrespective of the marriage being ‘real’ or ‘prank’, it was not valid and the incident had not taken place in the presence of other students.

The college could have counselled the students and their parents and warned them instead of sending them out of the college.

...
Tags: minor boy marries girl in rajamahendravaram college, classroom wedding rajamahendravaram, three students prank rajamahendravaram college, three students punishment harsh, wedding in classroom rajamahendravaram, three students wedding in classroom rajamahendravaram, rajamahendravaram classroom prank marriage


Latest From Nation

National Disaster Response Force personnel raise awareness among the residents living near Karur Ayyankovikal coast ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Burevi, in Alappuzha district. (PTI)

Cyclone Burevi: Kerala declares public holiday in 5 districts on Friday

The House also passed the AP Municipal Laws (Second Amendment) Bill as per Article 197 (1) of the Constitution, which proposes to amend the house tax structure by a nominal hike.

Disha Bill passed in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Commander-in-chief of Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain addresses mediapersons on the eve of Navy Day at Command Mess inside Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Vizag to host Presidential Fleet Review, MILAN in March’ 21

The Centre for Psephology Studies (CPS) projected a landslide victory for the TRS stating that it is likely to get 82-96 seats.

GHMC exit polls show TRS winner



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Retired Air Marshal Shahid Naqvi passes away

As Air Officer, Shahid Naqvi personally designed and fabricated a bomb trolley, which is now standard equipment in the IAF.

Modi seeks unity among states to fight Covid rise

Mr Modi pulled up Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar for not coming up with a better strategy to combat the pandemic, as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought her state’s GST dues from the Centre.

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Bombay High Court directs govt to clear its stand on media trials

Sushant Singh Rajput (Image: instagram)

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham