Minor boy ties knot to a girl in Rajamahendravaram college

The three students, including the student who shot the video, were sent out from the college by giving ‘Transfer Certificates’ and their parents informed about the same.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A video of a minor boy and girl getting ‘married’ in a classroom went viral on social media. The ‘prank’ proved costly for three intermediate students of Government Junior College here.

According to sources, when the college reopened on November 17, the boy and girl, studying there, were recorded as ‘tying the knot’.

On Thursday, when the photo went viral on social media and created a stir. the East Godavari district collector D. Muralidhar Reddy sought a report from the education department. The college principal M. Sujatha submitted a report about the incident.

The Regional Intermediate Officer I. Sarada sought to clarify that the college authorities have already taken action against the students concerned.

According to the report, after the wedding shoot, the photo and video were watched by the girl’s father who immediately contacted to the principal and questioned her.

The principal then summoned the three students and sought an explanation. The students apologised to the principal and said it was a ‘prank’ video and they had no intention to do any harm.”

However, the principal formed a disciplinary action committee on November 28. According to the report, the three students, including the student who shot the video, were sent out from the college by giving ‘Transfer Certificates’ and their parents informed about the same.

Subsequently, it was felt that the punishment was harsh and the college authorities had ruined their career.

AP Bar Counsel member Muppalla Subba Rao said that irrespective of the marriage being ‘real’ or ‘prank’, it was not valid and the incident had not taken place in the presence of other students.

The college could have counselled the students and their parents and warned them instead of sending them out of the college.