Caught by wife with lover, inspector beats up constables

HYDERABAD: Vanasthalipuram police arrested an inspector working in the Hyderabad south zone police control room for abusing and assaulting a cop on duty late on Thursday night.

The episode unfolded when inspector Guntrapally Raju’s wife allegedly caught him red-handed while he was cheating on her with another woman in his car at an isolated place in Vanasthalipuram, and a quarrel ensued. Upon hearing the commotion, a Vanasthalipuram police patrol that was passing by intervened, following which the inspector assaulted and injured them. He also refused to undergo a breath-analyser test, leading to his detention and arrest.

According to the station house officer of Vanasthalipuram, K. Satyanarayana, constables Ramakrishna and Nagarjuna Naidu, who were on their night patrol, intervened when Raju’s wife alleged that she had caught him along with an unidentified woman while they were engaged in a sexual act in the interiors of Sagar complex in the locality,

“When confronted by the two constables, Raju began abusing and ordered them to back off. He then assaulted them. As a result of his assault, Ramakrishna sustained injuries on his face. Further, when head constable Venu Gopal reached the spot to shift the inspector for a breathalyser test, raju resisted and abused him,” said the police, adding that Raju was booked under sections 353, 427 and 332 of the IPC for assault on duty officers.

Sources said that Raju, a 2002 batch officer, has served as detective inspector and was also assigned bandobast duty at Munugode.

“On Thursday night, he allegedly told his wife that he had an urgent duty and left home in his car (AP29 BX 6449). Suspecting something odd about his behaviour, his wife followed to an isolated place near Sagar complex and caught him with another woman in his car,” sources said.

The car, which is registered in the name of Yacharam Venkataiah, has unpaid challans of Rs 4,340 since March.