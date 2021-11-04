Hyderabad set for Diwali, shows signs of normalcy

People buy fire crackers on the eve of Diwali in the city on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: The state capital is all decked up to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, with rekindled spirit on Thursday. The excitement and fervour were palpable as people thronged crackers stalls, flower vendors and diya sellers on the eve of Diwali on Wednesday.

The festival, which comes after several months of sufferings due to Covid-19, lockdowns, financial crisis, and the fear of pandemic, seems to have brought cheers to millions of families in the megalopolis.

Apparel stores, sweet shops and home appliances showrooms saw brisk business while major business establishments made irresistible offers in order to lure customers ahead of the festival.

Traditional toys and idols, earthen lamps, crackers and umpteen other items are being sold like hotcakes and houses are decorated with lights.

Womenfolk are having whale of a time arranging diyas, preparing sweets and snacks while men and children are busy busting fireworks.

Asish and Shraddha Agrawal, residents of Adarshnagar said, “Last two years we missed celebrating this festival. We had to confine to our house and could not catch up with friends and relatives due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We strictly followed social distancing and banned ourselves from social gatherings for the past two years.”

Padma Iruvanti, a resident of Sagar Society, Srinagar Colony, said, “As the previous two years were so suffocating, this year we have planned to make it a grand celebration.”

Goverdhan of Guddu’s Dry Fruit Hub said, “We did not expect so many orders. We are sure to break all our previous records of sale this year. Individuals and corporates ordered in bulk.”

Rakesh of Vijaya Sweets at Sultan Bazaar, said, “This year’s sales are better than the last two years. There are a lot of orders on sweets with special packaging.”

Dr Koothala Jyothsna, an ophthalmologist, suggested that the firecrackers should be burnt under elders’ supervision. If any particle accidently enters the eye, splash normal water in the eye to wash out the particles. Protective spectacles are advised while bursting crackers.