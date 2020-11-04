The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 04 Nov 2020 Schools reopen: Stud ...
Nation, In Other News

Schools reopen: Students, teachers screened for Covid in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 4, 2020, 12:48 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2020, 8:44 am IST
Covid protocols made mandatory at all schools to check virus spread
A couple being screened for body temperature in the wake of Covid-19
 A couple being screened for body temperature in the wake of Covid-19

Vijayawada/Visakhapatnam/Kakinada/Anantapur/Nellore: The Andhra Pradesh state government health officials on Tuesday said that they have been screening teachers and students over the last few days to ensure a Covid-free school environment. They also said several teachers and students, who tested positive for the disease during this period, have also recovered.

Health officials maintain that they are conducting Covid-19 tests on both the teachers and the students and will continue until they complete all the targeted number of teachers and students to ensure that no infected person spreads the virus to others.

 

In East Godavari, district health authorities conducted Covid-19 tests on nearly 14,000 teachers in the last 15 days. Out of them, only nine teachers were tested positive for the disease. However, as all infected teachers underwent medical treatment and recovered, they were allowed to attend the schools since November 2.

All 2,000 students from Classes 9 and 10 tested negative for Covid-19 and have been attending the classes.

East Godavari DEO S. Abraham said, “We are taking up thermal screening of both teachers and students before allowing them to enter the schools. If anyone is found with fever and other symptoms of Covid-19, we are seeing them for the Covid-19 test. Apart from ensuring strict compliance with the maintenance of social distance, wearing a facemask and the use of hand sanitisers, we are also creating an awareness among children on Covid-19, so that they could remain safe from infection.”

 

In West Godavari, nearly 2,410 out of a total number of 12,347 teachers underwent Covid-19 tests. However, only 80 were tested positive in the last few days. While 33,557 out of 5,42,364 students underwent Covid-19 tests, only 230 were tested Covid-19 positive.

In Guntur, 23,692 students and 7,825 teachers were subjected to Covid test. But only 140 students and 72 teachers were found to have been infected with Coronavirus. Out of 72 infected teachers, 40 have recovered and started attending the schools.

In Krishna district, 10 teachers tested Covid-19 positive in the last few days in the district. In Nellore district, 6,659 students and 5024 teachers underwent Covid-19 test. But only 27 students and 38 teachers tested positive for the disease. In Visakhapatnam district, nine teachers tested Covid-19 positive so far in the district. In Anantapur, 10 teachers tested positive for Coronavirus.

 

At Kakinada, a midday meal worker working at Zilla Parishad High School at Gangalakurru village of Ambajipeta mandal in East Godavari, was tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. However, as she served food to 17 students in the school on Monday, all the students were sent to quarantine as a precautionary measure.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh students and teachers screened, andhra pradesh health officials covid screening, kakinada midday worker tests positive for virus, covid protocols followed
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Onions thrown at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar by protestors in Madhubani

Rafale fighter jet (AFP photo)

In boost to IAF, three more Rafales to reach India today

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

Mumbai Police enters Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami's House to detain him

Nurses criticise government for neglecting them in Telangana

Delayed elections for nursing council depriving nurses of opportunities in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian parliamentary panel slams Twitter in China map dispute

Twitter executives appeared before the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill to explain the error that came to light last week and which the company said had since been resolved. (representational Image: AFP)

Nirbhay missile fails during trial

File photo

Zero covid cases in Mysuru reported in health bulletin for past two days

Dr Nagendra with his family

NGT says environmental clearance for Kaleshwaram violates law

Kaleshwaram Irrigation project. Picture Credits : ANI.

Restaurants, bars in Maharashtra likely to open next week

Restaurant are to be given an SOP to follow.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham