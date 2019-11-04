Nation Other News 04 Nov 2019 5-yr-old girl dies a ...
5-yr-old girl dies after falling into 50-feet deep borewell in Haryana's Karnal

PTI
Published Nov 4, 2019, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2019, 12:28 pm IST
She fell in borewell belonging to her family while playing in fields, SHO of Gharaunda police station said.
After her family realised that she was missing, they launched a search for the child. The family suspected that she could have fallen into the borewell, he said. The district administration and the police were informed and a rescue operation was launched.
 After her family realised that she was missing, they launched a search for the child. The family suspected that she could have fallen into the borewell, he said. The district administration and the police were informed and a rescue operation was launched. (Representational Image)

Chandigarh: The body of a five-year-old girl was pulled out by rescuers nearly 18 hours after she fell into a 50-feet-deep borewell at Harsinghpura village in Haryana's Karnal district, police said on Monday.

She fell in the borewell belonging to her family while playing in the fields on Sunday in Gharaunda area, SHO of Gharaunda police station, Inspector Sachin said over phone.

 

"After being pulled out from the borewell by the rescuers, she was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Karnal where doctors declared her brought dead," the SHO said. He said the child's family found her missing when she had gone out of her home to play.

After her family realised that she was missing, they launched a search for the child. The family suspected that she could have fallen into the borewell, he said. The district administration and the police were informed and a rescue operation was launched.

Later, the NDRF was also informed, the official said. Oxygen was being supplied inside the borewell and rescuers used a camera to check on the child through which they saw her foot. In the hope that the child could be alive, an audio recording of her parents' voice was also played to give her a sense of security, he said.

He, however, said no movement from the child, who had fallen head downwards in the borewell, was noticed after her fall. The incident comes days after the decomposed and mangled body of a three-year-old boy, Sujith Wilson, was pulled out from deep inside an unused borewell, after a futile 80-hour attempt to save the child who had fallen in while playing near his house in Nadukattupatti in Tiruchirappalli.

Earlier in July, two-year-old Fatehvir Singh, was pulled out dead from a 150-foot deep borewell shaft in Punjab's Sangrur district after an unsuccessful rescue operation which lasted over four days. In March, an 18-month old boy was rescued from a borewell in Haryana's Hisar district, two days after he had fallen into it.

In 2006, a massive operation was launched to rescue five-year-old Prince, who had fallen into a borewell in a village in Kurukshetra. He was pulled out safely nearly 48 hours after he had fallen.

 

