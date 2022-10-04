Now, book Hyd metro tickets at your fingertips, on WhatsApp

The service gives regular Hyderabad commuters the option of travelling seamlessly on the Hyderabad metro rail. (PTI)

Hyderabad: In line with the union government’s flagship programme ‘Digital India,’ the Hyderabad metro rail has become the country’s first to roll out end-to-end digital payment enabled metro ticket booking via WhatsApp e-ticketing facility.

After months of testing, the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) has added a new mode of digital ticket booking via WhatsApp, the popular messenger app, in collaboration with Billeasy and AFC partner, ShellinfoGlobalsg, Singapore for technology integration.

The service gives regular Hyderabad commuters the option of travelling seamlessly on the Hyderabad metro rail. Commuters can now purchase an e-Ticket on their WhatsApp number, which they can show at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates to continue their journey.

This service is in addition to TSavaari and other third-party payment apps for digital ticket booking.

Commenting on the service, K.V.B. Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, “Hyderabad metro rail believes in the power of digitalisation. In line with the Digital India mission, we are happy to launch India’s first Metro WhatsApp eTicketing facility with a fully digital payment gateway to elevate our passenger experience and enhance our service excellence. This is also in line with our philosophy to go green. We are thankful to Billeasy and ShellinfoGlobalsg for helping us in this endeavour.”

Akash Dillip Patil, founder and MD of Billeasy, stated that the project allows everyone involved to achieve a high level of digitalisation and innovation, and that his team is committed to delivering a more convenient and efficient digital experience, as well as incorporating NCMC protocols for a connected future.

“We are happy to partner with L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad and support the government’s mission of ‘Digital India’. We will continue to work towards digitization of transit ecosystem in the country while driving the adoption of digital mobility solutions. Billeasy and HMR is the first across the country to enable online booking of tickets via WhatsApp. I would urge everyone to use Billeasy QR to scan and punch a ticket on their own.”