  
Nation Other News 04 Oct 2022 Now, book Hyd metro ...
Nation, In Other News

Now, book Hyd metro tickets at your fingertips, on WhatsApp

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Oct 4, 2022, 2:38 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2022, 7:23 am IST
The service gives regular Hyderabad commuters the option of travelling seamlessly on the Hyderabad metro rail. (PTI)
 The service gives regular Hyderabad commuters the option of travelling seamlessly on the Hyderabad metro rail. (PTI)

Hyderabad: In line with the union government’s flagship programme ‘Digital India,’ the Hyderabad metro rail has become the country’s first to roll out end-to-end digital payment enabled metro ticket booking via WhatsApp e-ticketing facility.

After months of testing, the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) has added a new mode of digital ticket booking via WhatsApp, the popular messenger app, in collaboration with Billeasy and AFC partner, ShellinfoGlobalsg, Singapore for technology integration.

The service gives regular Hyderabad commuters the option of travelling seamlessly on the Hyderabad metro rail. Commuters can now purchase an e-Ticket on their WhatsApp number, which they can show at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates to continue their journey.

This service is in addition to TSavaari and other third-party payment apps for digital ticket booking.

Commenting on the service, K.V.B. Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, “Hyderabad metro rail believes in the power of digitalisation. In line with the Digital India mission, we are happy to launch India’s first Metro WhatsApp eTicketing facility with a fully digital payment gateway to elevate our passenger experience and enhance our service excellence. This is also in line with our philosophy to go green. We are thankful to Billeasy and ShellinfoGlobalsg for helping us in this endeavour.”

Akash Dillip Patil, founder and MD of Billeasy, stated that the project allows everyone involved to achieve a high level of digitalisation and innovation, and that his team is committed to delivering a more convenient and efficient digital experience, as well as incorporating NCMC protocols for a connected future.

“We are happy to partner with L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad and support the government’s mission of ‘Digital India’. We will continue to work towards digitization of transit ecosystem in the country while driving the adoption of digital mobility solutions. Billeasy and HMR is the first across the country to enable online booking of tickets via WhatsApp. I would urge everyone to use Billeasy QR to scan and punch a ticket on their own.”

 

...
Tags: hyderabad metro development authority, hyderabad metro
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 04 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)

Jagan extends greetings to Telugu people to mark Dasara festival

A file photo of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Photo:Twitter)

KCR to address public meeting at Chandur on Thursday

Telangana High Court recently upheld the Special Court (Land Grabbing Cases) ruling that the land measuring 2,257 square yards at Phool Bagh of Nampally (File Photo: PTI)

HC upholds Special Court verdict in Phool Bagh land case

BJP eying on support of tribals, other weaker sections of Muslims in J&K (Photo: Amit Shah Twitter)

Amit Shah’s J&K visit assumes 'great significance'



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Depressed by delay in getting iPhone, teenage girl hangs self in Maharashtra

An 18-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Nagpur (Representional DC Image)

Probe into closing, encroachment of lakes in Bengaluru will be done: CM

File photo of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)

Telangana High Court to live-stream proceedings from October 10

Telangana High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Govt extends deadline for filing tax audit report till Oct 7

NewsCentral Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date for filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23. (Photo: Twitter)

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->