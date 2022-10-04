  
Nation Other News 04 Oct 2022 Jagan extends greeti ...
Nation, In Other News

Jagan extends greetings to Telugu people to mark Dasara festival

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 4, 2022, 2:33 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2022, 2:33 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: On the occasion of Dasara festival, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended his warm greetings to the people of AP and to all Telugus living all over the world.

In a message to the people released here on Monday, the CM wished all Telugu people comfort, peace and wealth with the blessings from Jaganmatha and desired that every family witnesses victory in their pursuit of issues in their lives, with blessings from the deity. Kanaka Durga.

Explaining about the significance of the Dasara festival, the CM said the festival is being celebrated to mark how Jaganmatha killed Mahishasura to fight against the evil powers to gain victory for the godly powers.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, dasara festival
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The service gives regular Hyderabad commuters the option of travelling seamlessly on the Hyderabad metro rail. (PTI)

Now, book Hyd metro tickets at your fingertips, on WhatsApp

A file photo of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Photo:Twitter)

KCR to address public meeting at Chandur on Thursday

Telangana High Court recently upheld the Special Court (Land Grabbing Cases) ruling that the land measuring 2,257 square yards at Phool Bagh of Nampally (File Photo: PTI)

HC upholds Special Court verdict in Phool Bagh land case

BJP eying on support of tribals, other weaker sections of Muslims in J&K (Photo: Amit Shah Twitter)

Amit Shah’s J&K visit assumes 'great significance'



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Depressed by delay in getting iPhone, teenage girl hangs self in Maharashtra

An 18-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Nagpur (Representional DC Image)

Probe into closing, encroachment of lakes in Bengaluru will be done: CM

File photo of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)

Telangana High Court to live-stream proceedings from October 10

Telangana High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Govt extends deadline for filing tax audit report till Oct 7

NewsCentral Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date for filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23. (Photo: Twitter)

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->