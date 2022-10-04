Jagan extends greetings to Telugu people to mark Dasara festival

Vijayawada: On the occasion of Dasara festival, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended his warm greetings to the people of AP and to all Telugus living all over the world.

In a message to the people released here on Monday, the CM wished all Telugu people comfort, peace and wealth with the blessings from Jaganmatha and desired that every family witnesses victory in their pursuit of issues in their lives, with blessings from the deity. Kanaka Durga.

Explaining about the significance of the Dasara festival, the CM said the festival is being celebrated to mark how Jaganmatha killed Mahishasura to fight against the evil powers to gain victory for the godly powers.