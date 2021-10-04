Nation Other News 04 Oct 2021 Rain havoc in parts ...
Nation, In Other News

Rain havoc in parts of Bengaluru, relief work is underway: CM

PTI
Published Oct 4, 2021, 2:38 pm IST
Updated Oct 4, 2021, 2:38 pm IST
Bommai said he was personally monitoring the relief work and is in constant touch with the BBMP Commissioner
A man on a two wheeler wades through a street covered under rain water during monsoon rains. (Photo: AP)
 A man on a two wheeler wades through a street covered under rain water during monsoon rains. (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru: With last night's heavy rain wreaking havoc in parts of the city, bringing down trees and flooding homes, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said relief work was underway and that he was personally monitoring it.

"Because of the heavy rains yesterday in several places, water has entered houses, damage has been caused to some roads. We have understood the magnitude. Commissioner (BBMP) has already given directions to zonal officers and relief works are on," he said.

 

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said he was personally monitoring the relief work and is in constant touch with the BBMP Commissioner in this regard.

"Draining out water to help movement of vehicles in water logged areas, providing relief to those who have faced the brunt of rains with water entering their houses will be the priority. Directions have been given to start the work immediately and to release the necessary money required for it," he added.

The heavy rains on Sunday night had brought down trees and flooded homes, while several roads were water logged in parts of the city.

 

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said he has got information about vehicles being damaged because trees falling on them in some areas, livestock loss and some old houses at the verge of collapse.

"All these things are being looked into and a decision will be taken at the earliest without much delay," he added.

According to official sources, Rajarajeshwarinagar is said to be the most affected area.

Local legislator and Minister M Munirathna said such large-scale destruction had never happened in the area and that his main goal was to find a permanent solution, so that such incidents do not recur.

 

An incomplete retaining wall along Vrishabhavathi valley's storm water drain in the locality would have led to water entering low lying areas and livestock loss, he said, adding that he would immediately speak to the Chief Minister and take all necessary measures.

...
Tags: bengaluru rains, karnataka rains
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Cricket legend Sachin Tendular. (Photo: AFP)

Pandora Papers Leak: Sachin Tendulkar, wife among celebrities named in tax expose

Commuters ride through heavy fog on a winter morning. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi unveils 10-point action plan to combat air pollution in winter

A health official takes a swab sample from a woman for COVID testing. (Photo: AFP/File)

Kerala HC quashes govt's order to reduce Covid RT-PCR tests rates in private labs

Shakti Sinha. (Twitter)

Former bureaucrat Shakti Sinha passes away



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Jammu traders not happy with policies, Reliance stores

The latest to throw its weight behind the JCCI is the National Conference (NC). (Photo: Representational)

Delhi HC refuses to allow man to go to Afghanistan, says bleak chance of returning

Delhi High Court (Photo: PTI/File)

Man's call about threat at Mumbai airport sends police into tizzy

The Sahar police subsequently registered a case against the unidentified person. (Photo: PTI/File)

ISRO displays Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan models at exhibition for students in Chennai

Students studying a model during the exhibition. (Photo: ANI)

'Adani' tag removed from Mangaluru airport name

A legal notice was served in March this year to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the MIA director. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->