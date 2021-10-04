Rain havoc in parts of Bengaluru, relief work is underway: CM

Bengaluru: With last night's heavy rain wreaking havoc in parts of the city, bringing down trees and flooding homes, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said relief work was underway and that he was personally monitoring it.

"Because of the heavy rains yesterday in several places, water has entered houses, damage has been caused to some roads. We have understood the magnitude. Commissioner (BBMP) has already given directions to zonal officers and relief works are on," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said he was personally monitoring the relief work and is in constant touch with the BBMP Commissioner in this regard.

"Draining out water to help movement of vehicles in water logged areas, providing relief to those who have faced the brunt of rains with water entering their houses will be the priority. Directions have been given to start the work immediately and to release the necessary money required for it," he added.

The heavy rains on Sunday night had brought down trees and flooded homes, while several roads were water logged in parts of the city.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said he has got information about vehicles being damaged because trees falling on them in some areas, livestock loss and some old houses at the verge of collapse.

"All these things are being looked into and a decision will be taken at the earliest without much delay," he added.

According to official sources, Rajarajeshwarinagar is said to be the most affected area.

Local legislator and Minister M Munirathna said such large-scale destruction had never happened in the area and that his main goal was to find a permanent solution, so that such incidents do not recur.

An incomplete retaining wall along Vrishabhavathi valley's storm water drain in the locality would have led to water entering low lying areas and livestock loss, he said, adding that he would immediately speak to the Chief Minister and take all necessary measures.