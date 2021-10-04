Multiplexes looting in name of parking fee

Film buff Praveen Tiwari pointed out that Tivoli Cinemas is also doing the same despite having four screens. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: Citing lacunae in GO (government order) No. 121 pertaining to parking fee in standalone theatres, multiplex owners, in the name of single screens, have been looting movie goers. Film buffs are forced to pay Rs 20 for parking a two-wheeler and Rs 30 for a car before they can see a movie.

This started after the municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department issued orders allowing standalone theatres to collect parking fee from moviegoers.

Multiplex managements are obtaining multiple single-screen permissions on the same premises. They are then collecting extra charges from people. "As per government rules and regulations, only single screen theatres can charge for parking. But theatres like Shalini Shivani of Miraj Cinemas in Kothapet, a multiplex of four screens, are also collecting charges for parking," complained Ranjith Kumar, who went to watch a movie in this complex recently.

Echoing this concern, film buff Praveen Tiwari pointed out that Tivoli Cinemas is also doing the same despite having four screens. He said he had questioned the staff over illegally collecting parking fees. “If you are parking a vehicle on our premises, you have to pay the fee, the staff told me,” Tiwari complained.

A senior official told Deccan Chronicle that a few theatres, who had obtained permission for single screens, have recently converted them into multiplexes.

He maintained that commercial tax department, apart from GHMC, will take action against such theatres for looting their patrons, especially when the festive season is around the corner.