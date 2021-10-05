Nation Other News 04 Oct 2021 Indo-Israel relation ...
Nation, In Other News
Sriram Karri
Sriram Karri is the Resident Editor of Deccan Chronicle, based in Hyderabad. He is also the author of the MAN Asian Literary Prize long-listed novel 'Autobiography of a Mad Nation' and 'The Spiritual Supermarket'.

Indo-Israel relations strong, evolving 30 years on: Rony Yedidia

Published Oct 5, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Opportunities in water, agriculture, tech, education, tourism
Mrs Rony Yedidia-Clein, Deputy Chief of Mission of Israel in India. (Photo:DC)
 Mrs Rony Yedidia-Clein, Deputy Chief of Mission of Israel in India. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: On the sidelines of a conference marking her maiden visit to Hyderabad, Mrs Rony Yedidia-Clein, Deputy Chief of Mission of Israel in India, spoke to Deccan Chronicle about the ever-strengthening relationship between the two countries, how the diplomatic and bilateral engagement, which began thirty years ago, was widening in scope and diversity, and the extraordinary opportunities ahead for businesses and people-to-people contacts.

Mrs Yedidia-Clein, who started her diplomatic career in 1994, and previously served Istanbul, Moscow, New England and the United Kingdom, started her fifth major stint when she joined Mission Israel in India and took her posting in New Delhi in August last year.

 

With a passion for harnessing diplomacy and international relations to help combat climate change, Mrs Clein said, “Combatting climate change is a big piece in the Israel-India relationship. There are several areas of it – reforestation, shifting to more eco-friendly and sustainable farming practices, conservation of water. Today, climate change is a global imperative and every nation has to work for it.”

Wearing a bright yellow Indian saree, Mrs Clein, filled with energy despite a busy day’s packed schedule, which included a global investor’s conference, several visits including to the IIIT, and later on, to Golconda Fort, said, “sadly we could not find time to visit the Charminar because of traffic.”

 

Israel has so far established 30 centres of excellence on agriculture and water in different parts of India, and twelve more are in the offing, she said.

“In Lior Assaf, we have the world’s first water expert diplomat, who is in India and travelling across the country to identify zone-specific solutions and offer customised solutions to different states,” revealed the charge d'affaires at the Embassy of Israel.

Looking back three decades, she said, “our bilateral relationships began 30 years ago on a low key. India was part of the Non-Aligned Movement then, and the world was just emerging out of a Cold War. Given a large part of the initial Indo-Israel relationship being centred around defence, we could not speak much about it. There was not much visibility. But over the last decade, it has changed and is very visible. The scope has widened, the variety has grown. Today, people across Israel know how much Indians love our country and people. There is a growing appetite for strengthening our bonds.”

 

On trade, she revealed that while the $4 billion a year trade was just the beginning, it was important that it was balanced. “We are a relationship of equals, imports and exports balance out. Hence, we are looking at increasing bilateral trade.”

At her level, she hopes to interest more India-headquartered MNCs to look at setting up a house in Israel and scout for wide-ranging opportunities.

“Academic innovation, technology and cultural exchange are all part of our current focus. I hope we can invite more Indian students to come and pursue educational programs in medicine, engineering and other streams in Israel,” she said.

 

Responding to a question on the efficacy of diplomacy, she said, “for almost every problem, diplomacy is the best and perhaps only way for nations to solve problems. Diplomacy is the art of bringing people together and getting them to talk to sort out issues – of any kind. Diplomacy has made the world a more peaceful, better world.”

On the mandatory Indian food question, she adds with a laugh, “I have started eating Indian food and it is very tasty. Problem is to resist eating too much.”

“India is on top of the must-visit tourism list of most citizens of Israel. Post Covid, several people of all ages and across the tourist spectrum – adventure, historical and heritage, health – will all come to India,” she promises.

 

“The next year, both countries will celebrate 30 years of relationship, marked with several high-level visits and lots of exchange programs,” she added.

...
Tags: bilateral engagement, mrs rony yedidia-clein, israel
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, cross examining of the then Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has been postponed to October 7. (Twitter)

Clues team fails to throw light into Disha encounter

Etala Jamuna, wife of former minister Etala Rajendar. (DC file photo)

Assets of Etala’s wife trebles; BJP fields her as bypoll candidate

Last August, more than 50 per cent of all deliveries were by caesarean section. (DC file photo)

Caesarean deliveries on the rise in Kadapa Govt Hospitals

Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy said that the previous governments did not care about the people of Badvel. (Twitter Photo)

Go to people, explain welfare schemes, YSRC Badvel workers urged



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Jammu traders not happy with policies, Reliance stores

The latest to throw its weight behind the JCCI is the National Conference (NC). (Photo: Representational)

Delhi HC refuses to allow man to go to Afghanistan, says bleak chance of returning

Delhi High Court (Photo: PTI/File)

Man's call about threat at Mumbai airport sends police into tizzy

The Sahar police subsequently registered a case against the unidentified person. (Photo: PTI/File)

ISRO displays Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan models at exhibition for students in Chennai

Students studying a model during the exhibition. (Photo: ANI)

'Adani' tag removed from Mangaluru airport name

A legal notice was served in March this year to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the MIA director. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->