Every woman needs to have Disha app, insists Jagan

Disha app has registered 74,13,562 downloads and it has helped 5,238 women in trouble
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was chairing a high-level meeting with home minister M. Sucharita and top officials on implementation of ‘Disha’, drugs and maintenance of law and order, at his camp office on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was chairing a high-level meeting with home minister M. Sucharita and top officials on implementation of 'Disha', drugs and maintenance of law and order, at his camp office on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to curb crime against women, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called for proper implementation of ‘Disha’ and felt the need to ensure that every woman downloads the app on her mobile phone as an effective precautionary measure.

Reddy was chairing a high-level meeting with home minister M. Sucharita and top officials on implementation of ‘Disha’, drugs and maintenance of law and order, at his camp office on Monday.

 

He exhorted all collectors and SPs to go for widespread publicity about the app and urge women to also take help from ward/village volunteers and women police.

With regard to the status of Disha Bill, Reddy said that it would be inappropriate to delay it any further as it was passed in the state legislature, he instructed officials to initiate steps to see that the bill becomes an Act soon.

Officials said that till date Disha app has registered 74,13,562 downloads and it has helped 5,238 women in trouble. They said that 684 FIRs were registered through the app this year and all suspected places of crime were mapped and all Disha police stations have received ISO certification.

 

In terms of progress of investigation into cases of crimes against women, the number of days required for taking up investigation have come down to 42 as against 189 days in 2017. Police are booking zero FIRs and charge sheets in such cases being in seven days.

There are around 10 special courts, which are taking up cases booked under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. Six more courts are to be added by December, officials informed Reddy.

With regard to ‘one-stop centre’, the Chief Minister directed officials to provide immediate justice to the victims by ensuring payment of relief within a month. Seeking a special action plan to control cybercrime, he said that there was a need to rope in efficient officers and advocates to work in the cybercrime wing.

 

Reddy called for immediate and stringent steps to ensure that all colleges and universities would be free from the drug menace. He ordered stern action against all drug peddlers.

...
