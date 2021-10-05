Nation Other News 04 Oct 2021 Caesarean deliveries ...
Nation, In Other News

Caesarean deliveries on the rise in Kadapa Govt Hospitals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 5, 2021, 12:47 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2021, 12:47 am IST
A rule is that caesarean deliveries should not exceed 25 per cent of the deliveries
Last August, more than 50 per cent of all deliveries were by caesarean section. (DC file photo)
 Last August, more than 50 per cent of all deliveries were by caesarean section. (DC file photo)

KADAPA: Caesarean deliveries are on the rise among major government hospitals in the district. A rule is that caesarean deliveries should not exceed 25 per cent of the deliveries. However, last August, more than 50 per cent of all deliveries were by caesarean section.

According to government regulations, doctors have to try and ensure that every pregnant woman has a normal delivery. Surgery for delivery should be avoided unless there is any difficulty or complication. However, cesarean deliveries are more common than normal deliveries at the general hospital and across hospitals in the district.

 

The district hospital in Proddatur handles an average of 150 deliveries a month. Some 158 deliveries took place in August, of which 69 were normal and 89 were caesarean. At the GH in Jammalamadugu, pregnant women from Jammalamadugu, Peddamudiyam, Mylavaram, Kurnool, Sanjamala etc come for delivery.

A total of 66 deliveries took place at the hospital last August, including 33 caesarean and 33 normal. Most deliveries take place at the General Hospital (RIMS) in Kadapa. Pregnant women come here from all over the district. In June, July and August, there were a total of 1,905 deliveries, of which 991 were caesarean and 914 normal.

 

Doctors say ceesarean deliveries are required due to lack of amniotic fluid in the uterus, defecation of the baby in the womb and absence of pain even after 9 months. Also, many are having their first delivery at a private hospital where caesarean deliveries are the norm since they fetch good sums for the hospitals by way of surgery and other charges.

In government hospitals too, doctors take money for surgeries of all kinds though this is not allowed.

Doctors note that government hospitals are being approached to reduce the cost of the second insemination, which would necessitate a surgery. “Most of the cases coming to the district GH are coming under awkward health conditions,” a female gynaecologist said, adding that doctors are doing caesareans for them only under mandatory conditions.

 

She said that if pregnant women consult a doctor at a government hospital every month and take medication, there will be no need for surgery for childbirth.

District health officer Dr Konur Nagraju told Deccan Chronicle that caesarean deliveries were more common due to previous pregnancies and some other reasons. "We are working at the field level to identify pregnant women and provide them with appropriate medical care," he said.

Pregnant women can have a normal delivery by consuming leafy vegetables, vegetables, eggs and other nutritious food and doing light exercise, doctors stressed.

 

...
Tags: caesarean deliveries, pregnant women
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, cross examining of the then Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has been postponed to October 7. (Twitter)

Clues team fails to throw light into Disha encounter

Etala Jamuna, wife of former minister Etala Rajendar. (DC file photo)

Assets of Etala’s wife trebles; BJP fields her as bypoll candidate

Mrs Rony Yedidia-Clein, Deputy Chief of Mission of Israel in India. (Photo:DC)

Indo-Israel relations strong, evolving 30 years on: Rony Yedidia

Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy said that the previous governments did not care about the people of Badvel. (Twitter Photo)

Go to people, explain welfare schemes, YSRC Badvel workers urged



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Jammu traders not happy with policies, Reliance stores

The latest to throw its weight behind the JCCI is the National Conference (NC). (Photo: Representational)

Delhi HC refuses to allow man to go to Afghanistan, says bleak chance of returning

Delhi High Court (Photo: PTI/File)

Man's call about threat at Mumbai airport sends police into tizzy

The Sahar police subsequently registered a case against the unidentified person. (Photo: PTI/File)

ISRO displays Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan models at exhibition for students in Chennai

Students studying a model during the exhibition. (Photo: ANI)

'Adani' tag removed from Mangaluru airport name

A legal notice was served in March this year to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the MIA director. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->