The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 04 Oct 2020 Navy glider crashes ...
Nation, In Other News

Navy glider crashes in Kochi, two dead

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Oct 4, 2020, 10:52 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2020, 10:52 am IST
Two Navy personnel died as a glider on routine flight crashed in Kochi on Sunday morning, stated a defence spokesperson
The naval power glider was on a routine training sortie which took off from the INS Garuda crashed around 7 AM. — DC photo
 The naval power glider was on a routine training sortie which took off from the INS Garuda crashed around 7 AM. — DC photo

Two naval officers were killed when a glider aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed near the Thoppumpady Bridge near naval base in Kochi on Sunday morning. Two naval personnel on board Lt Rajeev Jha and sailor Sunil Kumar were dead. Though the officers were recovered from the crash site and shifted to INHS Sanjivani, they were declared brought dead.

The naval power glider was on a routine training sortie which took off from the INS Garuda crashed around 7 AM.

 

Lt Rajeev Jha, aged 39 is from Dehradun, Uttarakhand and sailor Sunil Kumar is hailing from Bhoj, Bihar.

An inquiry has been ordered by the Southern Naval Command into the incident.

...
Tags: navy personnel, ins garuda
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

K. Duraimurugan

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan regrets his flippancy

Health officials sanitize KSRTC bus sṭand during unlock 5 amid pandemic in Kozhikode. — PTI photo

Kerala mulls stringent measures as infection spreads

Supporters of AIADMK Coordinator and Tamal Nadu Dy CM O. Panneerselvam, wearing his face mask, gather outside the party headquarters during the party's Executive Committee meeting, in Chennai. — PTI photo

AIADMK top brass agree to form steering panel

Forest officials observed that there were no bullet injuries on the carcasses to rule out poaching incident. — DC photo

Two elephants found dead in lake close to Bannerghatta National Park Bengaluru



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Iyer leads Delhi Capitals’ attack as they beat KKR by 18 runs, grab top spot

The Delhi Capitals players celebrate after their win over Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2020 cricket match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs KKR Match 16, Delhi Capitals win by 18 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS KKR Match 16, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Iyer sizzles, Shaw shines as Delhi Capitals post 228/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders

If the Powerplay belonged to Prithvi Shaw, who blazed his way to 66 off 41 balls with four boundaries and as many sixes, skipper Shreyas Iyer dominated the rest of the innings with his silken smooth batting as he scythed the opposition attack with seven fours and half a dozen sixes. (Photo | PTI)
 

Kohli and Padikkal make Bangalore’s 8-wicket win over Rajasthan a breeze

Twenty-year-old Padikkal’s fluent 63 and Kohli’s first half century this season carried Bangalore to 158-2 in 19.1 overs in a well-measured run-chase under hot and humid conditions. (Photo | PTI)
 

Kohli says RCB’s encouraging performances gave him time to find his own form

Kohli struck 72 not out off 53 balls to lead RCB to an easy eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals for their third win from four matches. He had scored 14, 1, 3 in the earlier matches. (Photo | PTI - edited)
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs RAJ Match 15, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS RR Match 15, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bilkis dadi, face of CAA protests, among TIME's 100 most influential people 2020

Bilkis dadi (Pic courtesy: Twitter)

A Bull’s Eye for Reshi

Reshi Dev

What is COVID? ask Bonda tribals of Malkangiri

Bonda women of Andrahal, a hilltop village under Khairiput block in Odisha's Malkangiri district. — DC photo

GHMC identifies eight Covid high-risk areas

Representational image (AP)

Modi hai to mumkin hai: Rahul's jibe at PM over possible lowest GDP growth since 1947

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing BJP's election slogan. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham