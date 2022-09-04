HC cautions state against delay in filing counters

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court cautioned the state government that it won't be lenient towards laxity in filing counters before the court. The court made it clear that it would issue ex-parte orders if the government failed to file its submissions in time.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy, was upset over the negligent attitude in filing counters in a petition filed in 2015 by Deccan Infrastructure and Land Holding Limited (DILL) and Andhra Pradesh Housing Board.

The petitioners challenged GO 143 issued by the state revenue department on August 22, 2015, which cancelled the allotment of around 4,999 acres of land to DILL that was done in 2007. The lands are situated in erstwhile Medak, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy and Mahbubnagar districts.

As the land had not been utilised for the purpose for which it was given, it had been taken back, the government conrtended in the GO. The AP Housing Board said it was a ‘unilateral’ decision of the Telangana government and contrary to the AP Reorganisation Act.

In 2015, the High Court directed the Telangana government to file counters. The court on Saturday warned the government and wanted its counter on the next date of hearing, after the Dasara vacation.