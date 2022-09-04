  
Nation Other News 04 Sep 2022 Annual Ramlila at Re ...
Nation, In Other News

Annual Ramlila at Red Fort to be open to public after two years of hiatus

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 4, 2022, 5:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2022, 5:35 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Harsh Vardhan at the rally at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, on Sunday.(File photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Harsh Vardhan at the rally at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, on Sunday.(File photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Preparations have begun for the annual Ramlila at the Red Fort here that will open up for the public after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shri Dharmik Ramlila Committee kick-started the preparation by conducting a 'bhumi puja' at Madhavdas Park on the premises of the historic building on Sunday.

The committee which used to organise the annual programme on the occasion of Dussehra before the emergence of the pandemic in 2020 has entered its 100th year.

The puja was attended by political dignitaries like former union minister Murli Manohar Joshi, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Congress' Alka Lamba, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Hans Raj Hans among others.

Referring to a Sanskrit 'shlok', Khan said until there is water in rivers and there are mountains, the story of Ramlila would continue to entertain people. And through (Ramayan), people would get to know about their 'mariyada' (limits).
According to the committee members, the Ramlila will begin on September 26 and will conclude on October 5.

While this year the programme is open for the masses, the committee is yet to decide on the exact number of people to accommodate at the event, they said.
Before 2019, the event used to be thronged by thousands of spectators.
Security and all required fire and safety measures would be put in place to avoid any untoward incident during the events, they said.

This year, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi have been invited to the event, the committee members added.

...
Tags: ramlila grounds


Latest From Nation

A file photo of Red Fort. (Photo: PTI)

Why Delhi? Shed baggage, build a new capital at a place that borders 5 poor states

Of those who died by suicide, there were nearly 1.19 lakh males, 45,026 females and 28 transgenders, data from the National Crime Records Bureau's 'Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India 2021' report showed. (Image: Twitter)

India records highest-ever deaths due to suicides in 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the party’s Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel are also seen. (Ímage: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi blames BJP for “rising hatred and anger” in India

Indian fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya. (PTI Photo)

SC order on punishment against Vijay Mallya for contempt tomorrow



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Why Delhi? Shed baggage, build a new capital at a place that borders 5 poor states

A file photo of Red Fort. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka BJP MLA snaps at woman, gets her detained for asking questions

Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali. (Photo: Twitter)

Will UP stop Muslims from reciting Quran next, fumes Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

Amit Shah asks southern states to explore joint solution for water dispute

File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)

Jagan family pays tributes to former CM at YSR Ghat

All members of the YSR family and YSRC leaders from near and far were present at the memorial event. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->