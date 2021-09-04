Nation Other News 04 Sep 2021 Ship stranded at Kak ...
Nation, In Other News

Ship stranded at Kakinada anchorage port, Chinese Capt. refuses entry to Indian crew

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Sep 4, 2021, 12:21 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2021, 12:21 am IST
Cargo ship M.T.QIAN TAI 1 is stranded at Kakinada Anchorage Port for more than 50 days
Kakinada Port. (DC file photo)
 Kakinada Port. (DC file photo)

KAKINADA: Cargo ship M.T.QIAN TAI 1 is stranded at Kakinada Anchorage Port for more than 50 days. Ship captain Wang Zeyan, a Chinese national, has not been allowing the Indian crew into the ship. He along with other Chinese crew members are allegedly threatening the Indian crew, raising an axe when they made attempts to enter the ship.

The stand-off followed a change in the technical ownership of the vessel from Chinese company Seacon Ships Management to Singapore’s Oka Ship Management. It remained unresolved despite intervention of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

 

Though the court categorically said the Indian crew should be allowed on to the ship, the state agencies did not implement the order, forcing the Singapore company to approach court once again seeking the “arrest of the vessel”.

If the court issued an order in favour of Oka, the Chinese crew will be made to “sign off” with the assistance of the local police and repatriated to their native country.

Inquiries revealed that the cargo ship entered the Kakinada anchorage port on July 8 for discharging crude palm oil of 4,000 tonnes.

 

After handling of the cargo, the ship was placed at the anchorage port on July 12. Following the signing of the new technical management contract with the shipping liner, the Singapore company engaged the captain, a cook and two other crew members, who all are Indians.

“Following all the Covid19 protocols, the crew tried to enter the ship but were denied entry by the Chinese captain and other crew members,” said a local agent who was hired by the Singapore firm.

There were already 21 crew members on board, of which seven are Chinese nationals.

 

“We don’t know the reason and if there are any contractual issues, the Chinese crew should deal with their company Seacon,” the agent said, adding that the stand-off had been causing a huge financial loss.

As the stand-off continued, the Chinese company complained to the Director General of Shipping that its crew were not supplied food and water at the anchorage port. “There is a dispute between two companies and the ship got stranded at the anchorage port,” AP Maritime Board Superintendent Engineer Raghava Rao told Deccan Chronicle.

 

...
Tags: kakinada anchorage port, indian crew
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Horoscope 04 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The Jagananna Vasanthi Deevena provides for payment of Rs 10,000 per person to ITI students, Rs 15,000 to polytechnic students and Rs 20,000 for other degree and above courses per year to eligible students for food and hostel expenses. — DC file photo

HC orders AP to credit Jagananna Vidya Deevena amount directly to college accounts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

India-Russia pact to build ships, PM Modi hails 'great friend' Putin

Minister S Angara seeing the demo at the fishing boat. (DC Photo)

Karnataka govt to assist fishermen in installing compact desalination units in boats

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao. (DC file photo)

KTR to hold meet on party committees under GHMC on Sept. 7



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bihar MLA on train in undergarments scandalises co-passengers

The video shows Mandal engaged in a spat with some fellow passengers who were objecting to his

SC displeased over delay in framing guidelines for issuance of death certificates

Advocate Sumeer Sodhi, who appeared for some of the applicants, said extended time for the first direction passed on June 30 is getting over on September 8. (PTI Photo)

Tunnel reaching Red Fort discovered at Delhi Legislative Assembly

Goel added that they do not intend on digging the tunnel further. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka MP wants Rajiv Gandhi National Park be renamed after Field Marshal Cariappa

Nagarahole derives its name from Nagarahole (Cobra river in the local language, Kannada). (Photo: Facebook)

Didi tries to woo industrialists with investments

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->