  
Nation Other News 04 Aug 2022 Suresh N Patel appoi ...
Nation, In Other News

Suresh N Patel appointed CVC, ex-IB chief Arvind Kumar as vigilance commissioner

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 4, 2022, 12:36 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2022, 12:36 am IST
President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. (RB/PTI)
 President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. (RB/PTI)

New Delhi: Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N Patel was on Wednesday appointed as the Central Vigilance Commissioner, a year after the post fell vacant.

Patel, who has been working as the acting Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) since June this year, was sworn in as the chief of the probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Press Trust of India (PTI) had last month reported that Patel's appointment as the CVC was cleared by a selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At a ceremony held today at 1000 hrs at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Shri Suresh N Patel, was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner. He made and subscribed the oath of his office before the President, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday said.

The ceremony was also attended by the prime minister and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Later in the day, CVC Patel administered the oath of office to former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Arvind Kumar and ex-IAS officer Praveen Kumar Srivastava as the vigilance commissioners.

With these appointments, the Central Vigilance Commission is in its full strength now. The Commission is headed by a central vigilance commissioner and it can have two vigilance commissioners.

Patel, former managing director and chief executive officer of Andhra Bank, was in April 2020 appointed as the vigilance commissioner. He has been officiating as the CVC since June 24 this year after the completion of term by Sanjay Kothari, former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Prime minister Modi-led three-member selection panel had met in July to decide on the CVC and vigilance commissioners.

The other two members on the panel are Union home minister and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

During the meeting, the panel approved Patel's appointment as the CVC. It also approved the appointments of Kumar and Srivastava as the vigilance commissioners.

Kumar and Srivastava were sworn in as the vigilance commissioners by the Central Vigilance Commissioner at the office of the Central Vigilance Commission here, a Personnel Ministry statement said.

Kumar, a 1984 batch (retired) Indian Police Service officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, served as the 27th director of the Intelligence Bureau from June 30, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

He joined the Intelligence Bureau as its assistant director in 1991.

Kumar has also served as First Secretary in the Embassy of India, Moscow, Russia. During his service, he has handled a number of onerous assignments on national security matters, including VIP security, left wing extremism and Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

He was awarded with the prestigious Indian Police Medal for meritorious service in 2003 followed by President's Police Medal for distinguished service in 2009.

Srivastava, a 1988 batch (retired) IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, retired as secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat on January 31, 2022.

During the tenure as special secretary and additional secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, he handled matters relating to cadre management of Indian Police Service, personnel and general administration of central armed police forces and Union Territories.

Srivastava also assisted the government in negotiations relating to trade in services under World Trade Organisation (WTO) as director/deputy secretary, Department of Commerce.

He also served as chief vigilance officer in RITES Ltd and as joint secretary and Mission Director, Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM).

The tenure of a CVC and vigilance commissioner is of four years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years.

...
Tags: central vigilance commissioner, arvind kumar, suresh n patel, praveen kumar srivastava


Latest From Nation

News

RSV, HRF say farmers’ families denied mandated compensation

26,40,000 Paris brand cigarettes packed in 264 cartons and 16,32,000 Gold Vimal cigarettes packed in 136 cartons were seized. (DC Image)

Rs. 3.45 crore worth foreign cigarettes seized in Vijayawada

The Governor celebrated his birthday at Raj Bhavan in a low-key manner in the wake of Covid-19. (DC Image)

President, V-P, CM, others greet AP Governor on 89th birthday

Commanding Officer of USS Frank, Capt John T Frye calls on the Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral, Sanjay Vatsayan upon the arrival of USS Frank Cable (AS-40), an Emory S. Land-class submarine support ship of United States Navy in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

US submarine Frank Cable docks in Vizag after Japan, Indonesia and Malaysia visits



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Demand in LS to rename AIIMS Mangalagiri after Pingali

Freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya. (File)

TS yet to install mandated safety measures on national highways: Centre

Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo)

Homage paid to Army elite dog fallen in gunfight with J&K militants

Army personnel pay tribute to Axel, an Army dog who died due to bullet injuries during an anti-terrorist operation in Baramulla district on Sunday. ( DC )

GRSE to build electric ferry for Bengal government

The zero-emission full electric ferry, which is 24-meter-long, is powered by 210 kilowatt per hour liquid cooled energy storage solution and ergonomically designed to carry 150 passengers with provision of air conditioning sitting arrangements. (Photo by arrangement)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->