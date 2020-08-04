Liquor shops to be open till 11 pm in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has allowed liquor outlets to remain open for longer hours, from 10 am to 11 pm.

Liquor vends have been demanding longer working hours in order to recoup their losses due to the 45-day shutdown during the coronavirus lockdown in March-April. The lockdown was lifted on May 6 but liquor sales were allowed only until 9 pm.

Prohibition and excise director Sarfaraz Ahmad issued a circular

asking all district prohibition and excise officers and deputy

commissioners of prohibition and excise to take necessary action with

immediate effect.