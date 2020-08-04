133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,906,520

51,189

Recovered

1,280,667

50,227

Deaths

39,820

849

Maharashtra45795629935616142 Tamil Nadu2682852087844349 Andhra Pradesh176333956251604 Karnataka145830692722704 Delhi1391561252264033 Uttar Pradesh100310572711817 West Bengal80984568841785 Telangana6894649675563 Gujarat64684476632504 Bihar5956738508336 Rajasthan4555532051719 Assam4527633429109 Haryana3717330470440 Odisha3629723074248 Madhya Pradesh3428524099900 Kerala268731527885 Jammu and Kashmir2200614032407 Punjab1852711882442 Jharkhand135004794125 Chhatisgarh9820725661 Uttarakhand7800453890 Goa6816487656 Tripura5389360527 Puducherry3982241156 Manipur292017667 Himachal Pradesh2818165813 Nagaland21296574 Arunachal Pradesh175810633 Chandigarh116070619 Meghalaya9022645 Sikkim6882971 Mizoram4962660
Nation Other News 04 Aug 2020 IMD forecasts extrem ...
Nation, In Other News

IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Pune

PTI
Published Aug 4, 2020, 8:08 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2020, 8:08 pm IST
The red alert was issued for the second consecutive day as rains have been lashing Mumbai and adjoining districts since Tuesday night
A boy swims in flooded waters near King's Circle in Mumbai. — Rajesh Jadhavphoto
 A boy swims in flooded waters near King's Circle in Mumbai. — Rajesh Jadhavphoto

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and some other parts of Maharashtra for Wednesday.

The red alert was issued for the second consecutive day as rains have been lashing Mumbai and adjoining districts since Tuesday night.

 

"The red alert of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places has been issued for Wednesday. The probability of it is very likely, which means it could actualise up to 75 per cent," an IMD official said here.

The alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts, he said.

While the warning for Mumbai is only for Wednesday, that for Thane, Palghar and Nashik is for Wednesday and Thursday, the official said.

Extremely heavy rainfall is defined as a rainfall above 204.4 mm in 24 hours, he said.

 

...
Tags: heavy mumbai rains, mumbai rains
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Representational image

India rejects Pakistan's new political map

The overflowing Abbey Falls in Madikeri, Karnataka.

Kabini reservoir in Cauvery basin on flood alert after heavy inflow from Wayanad

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committe president Uttam Kumar Reddy (Facebook)

Uttam writes to KCR: Stop Andhra's Rayalaseema irrigation project or quit your job

Two accused, arrested by the NIA in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case produced before the court in Kochi. PTI photo

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA arrests two more persons



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Sushant case: CM Nitish terms IPS officer's forcible quarantine inappropriate

IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Now coronavirus starts getting active in Karimnagar

Karimnagar is not longer a safe haven away from the coronavirus. (ANI)

Ram mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Soil from RSS headquarters sent to Ayodhya

(Representational image)

Nine die in Andhra Pradesh after consuming sanitizer mixed with soft drinks

Liquor trouble in Andhra Pradesh.

Hyderabad chain-snatching gang get prison terms

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham