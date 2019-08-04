Nation Other News 04 Aug 2019 J&K political pa ...
Nation, In Other News

J&K political parties meet to discuss Kashmir situation

PTI
Published Aug 4, 2019, 5:48 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 5:48 pm IST
Kashmir has been on the edge following the deployment of additional troops and susepnsion of Amarnath yatra.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the leaders of various political parties had decided to meet at a hotel here, but the police asked it not to allow any political meeting in its premises. (Photo: File)
 Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the leaders of various political parties had decided to meet at a hotel here, but the police asked it not to allow any political meeting in its premises. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Leaders of the mainstream political parties in Kashmir will hold an all party meeting Sunday evening here to discuss the prevailing situation in the Valley.

Kashmir has been on the edge following the deployment of additional troops and the state administration's order asking the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and the tourists to leave the Valley owing to security reasons.

 

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the leaders of various political parties had decided to meet at a hotel here, but the police asked it not to allow any political meeting in its premises.

"The political parties here had decided to hold a meeting at a hotel today. But, police has issued an advisory to all hotels not to let political parties hold any meeting in their premises. Now we are holding the meeting at my residence at 6 pm today," she told reporters here.

Mehbooba said she talked to Nation Conference president Farooq Abdullah about the meeting and he committed that party's vice president Omar Abdullah would attend it.

"I talked to Farooq sahab, he is unwell. But he made the commitment that Omar sahib will attend the meeting. I have talked to other leaders. It is very important for J&K that mainstream parties, civil society, trade unions, religious organisations and even separatists come together to fight this scourge," the PDP president said.

She said the Centre was not bothered to speak on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We had made an effort to tell the people of this country and the government about the consequences if they toy with Articles 35A and 370 (of the Constitution). We made an appeal too, but no assurance has been given yet from the Centre. They are not bothered to say anything, to say that everything will be alright," Mehbooba said.

Asked about the situation on the Line of Control (LoC), the PDP president said,"We have heard about the situation on the border. The civilian casualties are condemnable, we are hearing that cluster bombs are being used. This is very wrong. This is done by Israel. Our country is the Gandhi's country and if this is happening, then it is very wrong."

The former chief minister accused the Centre of using corruption as a tool against the leaders of the mainstream political parties in the valley.

"They (Centre) did whatever they had to with separatists. Now, they are using many tactics against mainstream political parties. When they got a hint of an all party meet, Farooq (Abdullah) was taken to Chandigarh (for questioning by the ED in cricket association scam). They are using corruption as a tool against political parties, crackdowns are being done, workers are being harassed, detained in police stations and their security withdrawn," she alleged.

"They (Centre) are making them (mainstream political leaders) vulnerable so that if anything happens tomorrow and people get angry, they (people) direct it at the mainstream parties rather than the Centre, and, god forbid, they are creating a civil war-like situation. It is a very sinister design that is going on," Mehbooba added.

...
Tags: kashmir, amarnath, article 35, article 370a
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

'In my view, Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia have all these qualities and can provide strength to the organisation and vigour to the opposition space,' Deora said. (Photo: File)

Congress chief Milind Deora proposes Pilot or Scindia as next Congress prez

'Not surprised to receive a letter from the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Concerted efforts are being made to browbeat mainstream leaders & thwart potential efforts for a collective response. I am too small an entity vis a vis the cause that unites us today. Such tactics won't work,' Mehbooba wrote. (Photo: File)

ACB issues notice to Mehbooba over JK bank appointments, 'not surprised,' she says

In a statement, Shivakumar said Yatnal had told reporters at Vijayapura on June 23 that he (the Congress leader) has been exerting pressure on BJP leaders and union ministers to ensure that the Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate do not puruse cases against him. (Photo: ANI)

Cong leader Shivakumar files Rs 204 cr defamation suit action against BJP MLA

The government has also introduced other security measures -- including a call to stock up food and fuel -- over terror threat claims. (Photo: AFP)

India, Pakistan trade attack claims as Kashmir tensions rise



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

Alongside a black-and-white photograph with a friend from his army days, Singh tweeted, 'There is no greater bond than the one made in the Indian Army. Grateful to have had the friendship and company of the nation's best. Cheers to the friends that accept you for who you are and always have your back. Happy World Friendship Day.' (Photo: ANI)
 

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

The picture accompanying the tweet is a collage of photos features policemen helping residents as the city has been battered by heavy downpour of late, disrupting normal life. (Photo: Twitter I @MumbaiPolice)
 

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2’s first set of pictures of Earth

The Pacific ocean and the continent of America are visible in the pictures which were taken from a distance of 5,000km. (Photo: ISRO/Twitter)
 

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

India and Israel share an extensive economic, military and strategic relationship that has strengthened in recent years. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: After water landing, French 'rocketman' succeeds English Channel crossing

Franky Zapata set off on his 'Flyboard' from Sangatte on the northern coast of France for the 20-minute trip to St. Margaret's Bay in Dover, on England's south coast. (Photo: AFP/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

'In next three months, the Delhi Assembly will go paperless. MLAs also can see from home whether his or her question to be asked during Session has been chosen or not. The project is being executed with financial help of the Delhi government which has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the same,' speaker Ram Niwas Goel said. (Photo: Twitter I @DelhiAssembly) )
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Pak insulting its troops by not accepting bodies of deceased: Defence experts

‘This is very shameful that Pakistan is not coming to take the bodies of their soldiers. They are insulting their forces by behaving like this. Same happened in Kargil and our soldiers had to bury bodies of Pakistani soldiers,’ he said. (Photo: AP)

Sunday story: The boy from Bookanakere who made it to Race course Rd

B S Yediyurappa

Andhra Pradesh: Godavari in spate, state, NDRF, Navy on high alert

Photo: Representational image

Indian music experience sounds from the past

There are eight thematic galleries, including an instruments gallery with over 100 musical instruments, three mini theatres and several computer-based interactive installations that allow visitors to experience the process of making music.

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham