Nation Other News 04 Jul 2021 TSRTC feels pinch of ...
Nation, In Other News

TSRTC feels pinch of rising fuel prices, but keeps mum

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jul 4, 2021, 1:22 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2021, 1:22 am IST
RTC consumes on an average, when its full operations are on, as much as 5.43 lakh litres of high-speed diesel every day
As on Saturday, with diesel price at Rs 97.20 a litre in Hyderabad, the fuel bill burden on the corporation has become quite stark, according to official sources. (DC file photo)
 As on Saturday, with diesel price at Rs 97.20 a litre in Hyderabad, the fuel bill burden on the corporation has become quite stark, according to official sources. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: One of the largest consumers of diesel in the state, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has been feeling the pinch of rising diesel prices, but its officials are reluctant to even acknowledge that rising diesel price, which crossed Rs 97 a litre, has become a burden on the corporation.

The RTC consumes on an average, when its full operations are on, as much as 5.43 lakh litres of high-speed diesel every day with its 10,460 buses covering an average of 5.15 km per litre of fuel.

 

The RTC which spent Rs 66.60 per litre of diesel in the middle of March 2019, saw only a marginal increase in its fuel bill by the end of 2019 spending Rs 68.13 per litre of the fuel in the middle of December that year. As on Saturday, with diesel price at Rs 97.20 a litre in Hyderabad, the fuel bill burden on the corporation has become quite stark, according to official sources.

When contacted, RTC officials were circumspect in speaking about how the rising diesel prices were hurting the corporation and were reluctant to answer any question. With the rising fuel prices becoming a political hot button, the RTC, according to sources, has no option but to foot the constantly rising fuel bill and keep silent.

 

It is learnt that any discussion on fuel prices, at least in the public by the RTC, is off the table as the state government too can be accused of not doing anything to bring the prices down by reducing the levies it collects on every litre of diesel sold in the state including a Rs 2 per litre as additional tax on the fuel, apart from the 27 per cent value-added tax per litre of diesel the state government collects. Incidentally, the VAT collected by the state is the second-highest in the country on diesel.

Any talk about rising diesel prices in the state by the RTC could well attract criticism from opposition parties that have already asked the state to reduce taxes on fuel. In fact, when some ministers in the Telangana government spoke recently on the rising fuel prices, as did the opposition Congress, some Central ministers responded saying that if the state was worried about the burden on the people, then it could cut the taxes it levied on fuels sold in Telangana state.

 

The TSRTC hiked its fares last on December 16, 2019, when the price of a litre diesel was Rs 68.13.

...
Tags: tsrtc, rtc, diesel hike, fuel prices, telangana, vat, value-added tax, diesel
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

GHMC has been paying Rs 1 crore per day towards interest for loans it has taken for its flagship programmes. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Facing severe financial crunch, GHMC hypothecates itself to SBI

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Water war escalates; KCR wants KRMB meet void

Anantapur SP Satya Esubabu. (Photo: Facebook @Anantapur police)

Covid-recovered Anantapur cops remain indebted to SP

A young woman receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College vaccination center, in Prayagraj. (Photo:PTI)

Exams around, students want AP govt to take up vaccine drive



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Andhra CM seeks PM's intervention in row with Telangana over hydel project on Krishna

Earlier, the Telangana government had condemned the Andhra Pradesh government for

Sex workers in AP fight for survival during pandemic crisis

Ninety percent of them have landed into debt traps, with payments pending to micro finance institutions and private lenders from whom they borrowed money. ( Representational image/AP)

English medium must at under graduate level in Andhra Pradesh

The ‘Future of work’ demands knowing English which will be met with studying UG in English medium so that the inherent inhibition wanes away. — DC Image

Yoga remains 'ray of hope' as world fights Covid: PM Modi

Practitioners perform a yoga position during an event to mark International Yoga Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Madras High Court refuses to ban online games

It is only upon the failure of the executive to act and thereupon, the Court perceiving the matter to be a danger to society, ought to step in. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham