Nation Other News 04 Jul 2021 Prank on Facebook go ...
Nation, In Other News

Prank on Facebook goes wrong as three lives lost in Kerala

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2021, 1:33 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2021, 1:33 pm IST
In January this year, a newborn baby boy was found in a heap of dry leaves in Kollam district of Kerala
Presently, Reshma is in judicial custody. (Photo: Representational)
 Presently, Reshma is in judicial custody. (Photo: Representational)

Thiruvananthapuram: A prank among relatives went horribly wrong leading to the loss of three lives, one of them a newborn baby, Kerala police's probe into the abandoning of the infant has revealed.

In January this year, a newborn baby boy -- just a few hours old -- was found in a heap of dry leaves in Kollam district of Kerala and the infant later died in hospital.

 

Police investigation revealed that one Reshma, resident of Kalluvathukkal village in Kollam, was the mother of the infant and she was arrested in June.

During interrogation, Reshma said she had left her newborn to die in order to elope with a man -- Anandu -- whom she had befriended on Facebook but never met in person, police said.

According to police, she had not disclosed that she was pregnant to her husband, Vishnu, nor to anyone else in her family.

During their investigation to find out the woman's Facebook friend, police called two of her relatives -- Arya, her sister-in-law and Greeshma, her niece -- for questioning.

 

Police had summoned them as a mobile sim card in Arya's name was being used by Reshma to operate one of her multiple Facebook accounts.

However, in a strange twist of events, both women allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a river.

Thereafter, police questioned a male friend of Greeshma who revealed that she had told him that she and Arya created the Facebook account of Anandu to play a prank on Reshma, a senior police officer said.

Police also found that Arya had told her mother-in-law about the prank before she allegedly committed suicide.

 

Arya's husband later told the media that he was thankful to the police for finding out why his wife had taken that extreme step.

He said he had no idea about the prank.

Reshma's husband, who was abroad and came back after hearing of her arrest, told the media that had anyone told him what was going on, he could have put a stop to it.

Presently, Reshma is in judicial custody in a quarantine centre as she tested positive for COVID-19, police said and added that it has moved an application for her custody and the same is yet to come up for hearing.

 

...
Tags: facebook
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Uttarakhand CM designate Pushkar Singh Dhami with former chief minister TS Rawat, in Dehradun. (Photo: PTI)

Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand chief minister today

Relatives perform final rituals before the cremation of a COVID-19 victim in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

India records 43,071 new Covid cases, 955 deaths

The session is slated to conclude on August 13. (Photo: rstv.nic.in)

Monsoon session of Parliament to have 19 sittings

The division bench said that the trial court shall be at liberty to pass appropriate orders on the stay application that may be filed by the state government along with plaint, uninfluenced by the order passed by it. (PTI)

Lothukunta land dispute: High Court tells Telangana government to file civil suit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Monsoon session of Parliament to have 19 sittings

The session is slated to conclude on August 13. (Photo: rstv.nic.in)

Sex workers in AP fight for survival during pandemic crisis

Ninety percent of them have landed into debt traps, with payments pending to micro finance institutions and private lenders from whom they borrowed money. ( Representational image/AP)

English medium must at under graduate level in Andhra Pradesh

The ‘Future of work’ demands knowing English which will be met with studying UG in English medium so that the inherent inhibition wanes away. — DC Image

Yoga remains 'ray of hope' as world fights Covid: PM Modi

Practitioners perform a yoga position during an event to mark International Yoga Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Madras High Court refuses to ban online games

It is only upon the failure of the executive to act and thereupon, the Court perceiving the matter to be a danger to society, ought to step in. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham