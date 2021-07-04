Kadapa onions rich in flavonoids, says YVU researcher

Cultivated in Krishnapuram in Mydukur area of Kadapa district, the onion has special properties and is high in phenolic compounds, apart from antioxidants. (Representational Photo:PTI)

KADAPA: Widely cultivated in Kadapa district, dark red Mydukur KP onions, also called Krishnapuram onions, are good for health as they are rich in flavonoids, which enhance immunity, says researcher Vijaya Lakshmi of Yogi Vemana Botany University.

Not just Vijaya Lakshmi, who did her research under guidance of Botany Professor P. S. Shawalli Khan, researchers from Italian Institute of Food Science and National Research Institute have commended KP onions. Their research papers have been published in Journal of Biological Sciences Springer.

Cultivated in Krishnapuram in Mydukur area of Kadapa district, the onion has special properties and is high in phenolic compounds, apart from antioxidants, Vijaya Lakshmi pointed out.

These onions are small in size and mostly exported to Indonesia, Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Middle East. The onions are dark red due to anthocyanin in it.

Professor Shawali Khan disclosed that if union ministry of commerce and industry acquires geo-tag for KP onion, farmers of Kadapa will be protected. At the same time, the region will benefit by way of exports.

Vijaya Lakshmi, who did her post-graduation in botany from Yogi Vemana University, received her doctorate for her research on KP onions.

Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, sponsored her research through the Inspire Fellowship. She created onion plants from KP onion flowers during her research.

YV University vice-chancellor Professor Munagala Surya Kalavati has congratulated Vijaya Lakshmi for her work.