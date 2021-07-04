Covid-recovered Anantapur cops remain indebted to SP

ANANTAPUR: Initiatives taken up by Anantapur SP Satya Esubabu in protecting his men from Covid-19 with quality medical facilities and insurance cover stand as a model for the two Telugu states.

He bolstered the confidence levels of the staff and urged them to be involved in the service when the pandemic was at its peak. Of course, Esubabu took stringent action against staff found guilty of corrupt practices and irregularities and suspended several inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables involved in matka gambling cases in the last two years.

Records revealed that only 10 persons, including an inspector and one from the lower cadre, succumbed to Covid during the two waves while many recovered after getting treatment at special Covid care centres and corporate hospitals in Bengaluru.

Damodar, who was related to public relations, recalled how he was nearer to death before being brought back to life, thanks to the timely intervention of Esubabu.

A 50-bedded separate Covid care centre was set up at the district training centre along with two separate ambulance services for staff and family members saved lives of hundreds of people.

At least 800 staff members from Anantapur district have been given health insurance cover and those with critical condition were shifted to Bengaluru hospitals. The SP had initiated steps to handle suspected black fungus cases in the department by getting injections from Ahmedabad.