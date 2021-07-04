Bridge to ease traffic on Vizag-Bheemili beach road

VISAKHAPATNAM: Traffic woes due to the narrow stretch of road on Vizag-Bheemili beach road will soon be resolved with Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) constructing a bridge at a cost of Rs. 2.8 crore.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, VMRDA commissioner P. Koteswara Rao said, "We recently got permission for constructing the bridge from the state government. We will call tenders and complete the project in three months."

The narrow road is a bottleneck, particularly during rainy season. There is a stream crossing through a causeway at km 22/832 before merging in Bay of Bengal. It becomes a major traffic problem in the rainy season.

The 24-km-long Vizag-Bheemili beach road is an important state highway along the seashore. The original double lane road had been converted to four lanes by VMRDA up to 15 kilometres. The remaining part is being developed by Roads and Buildings Department, but the causeway has become a major issue.

VMRDA has come forward as the R&B could not complete construction of the bridge over the causeway.