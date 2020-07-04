102nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

649,666

17,236

Recovered

394,411

10,350

Deaths

1,868

372

Maharashtra1929901046878376 Tamil Nadu102721583781385 Delhi92175630072864 Gujarat34686249411905 Uttar Pradesh2579717597749 West Bengal2048813571717 Telangana2046210195283 Karnataka197108807293 Rajasthan1878515043435 Andhra Pradesh169347632206 Haryana1550911019251 Madhya Pradesh1410610815589 Bihar10911821184 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur13166390 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
Massive jump in Telangana: 1,892 new cases plus 2762 uncertified positives

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jul 4, 2020, 10:49 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2020, 10:49 am IST
Expert committee is looking at the high positivity rate reported by a private lab
After several weeks of liming tests, Telangana began to test more since mid-Jne.
 After several weeks of liming tests, Telangana began to test more since mid-Jne.

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,892 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday. It's the state's biggest single-day spurt so far. Only three other states in the country recorded more cases on Friday: Maharashtra (6,364), Tamil Nadu (4,329), Delhi (2,520).

This tally does not include the results from one private laboratory which reported 2,672 positive cases. That data has been kept on hold for closer inspection.

 

There were eight deaths on Friday, also the highest sing-day occurrence since the health department began issuing its daily COVID-19 medical bulletin. The toll stands at 283 in the state.

The current spurt in coronavirus cases may persuade the state government to bring in strict containment measures such as a lockdown and daytime curfew, which it has hinted at in recent days.

Of the new cases recorded on Friday, 1,658 patients were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. Most other districts also showed a remarkable spurt in cases.

Ranga Reddy had 56 new cases, Medchal 44, Sangareddy 20, Mahbubnagar 12, Warangal Rural 41, Mahbubabad 7, Mahbubnagar 12 and Nalgonda 13.

An expert committe of the government is looking at the astoundingly high coronavirus positive results reported by a private laboratory. The lab reported 2,672 positive from a batch of 3,726 samples that it tested. That gives it a positivity rate of 71.7 per cent.

The results of these cases have been kept on hold until the expert committee looks at the figures.

Experts did not rule out the possibility of this concentration of coronavirus cases; they could be people living in an infected cluster.

The testing module is the same across the city and only those laboratories that have certification from the Indian Council of Medical Research are allowed to test.

The issue of keeping these results in abeyance raises the question of treatment of these cases while the tests are scrutinised by the expert committee.

Tags: coronavirus telangana, ghmc coronanvirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


