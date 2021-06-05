Nation Other News 04 Jun 2021 Testing times as lab ...
Nation, In Other News

Testing times as labs fleece public in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 5, 2021, 12:20 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2021, 7:46 am IST
The Covid-19 patients urge CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to pay attention to exploitation by the laboratories and their nexus with doctors
Even in cases, where it is not necessary, it is alleged that some doctors are prescribing even C.T. scan twice or thrice, thus benefiting the laboratories which are allegedly sharing profits with them. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 Even in cases, where it is not necessary, it is alleged that some doctors are prescribing even C.T. scan twice or thrice, thus benefiting the laboratories which are allegedly sharing profits with them. (Representational Photo: PTI)

KAKINADA: Private diagnostic laboratories are fleecing Covid-19 patients in the name of different tests as the virus is ravaging the state. Apart from private and corporate hospitals, the laboratories are extorting huge sums of money for various tests.

Even in cases, where it is not necessary, it is alleged that some doctors are prescribing even C.T. scan twice or thrice, thus benefiting the laboratories which are allegedly sharing profits with them. Before Covid-19, the labs used to charge Rs 75 to Rs100 for diabetes tests. Now, they are charging Rs 175 to Rs 350 for the test.

 

The government has fixed charges for RT-PCR at Rs 499, Rapid Antigen Test at Rs 230 and CT Scan at Rs 3,000. But neither the laboratories nor private hospitals are offering tests at these rates.  They are charging R 1,200 to R 2,500 for RT-PCR  and rapid tests alone.  There is no check.

However, District Medical and Health Officer K.V.S. Gowreeswara Rao said that stringent action would be taken against the laboratories, if they are charging more than the charges fixed by the government. He appealed to the patients to inform if any laboratories are overcharging them.

 

Meanwhile, a patient developed Covid-19 symptoms and took a Covid-19 test. But the test result showed ‘negative.’ When he went back to his doctor, he prescribed tests again along with CBP, CRP, LDH, D.Dimer and others. He even prescribed C.T. scan for chest.

A laboratory in Rajamahendravaram charged Rs 17,000 for these tests. For the past 20 days, he made these tests in two instalments. The doctor recommended him to undergo the same tests another time. “I am unable to bear such huge costs for laboratory tests. When I want to go to the government hospitals for these tests, the situation there is not favourable,’’ he said.

 

In Kakinada also, the laboratories are fleecing the patients exorbitantly.  Four members of a family of a  private employee in a rice mill at Kakinada contracted Covid-19. He spent Rs 20,000 so far and he tested ‘negative,’ but his doctor said he would call for the same tests after a week. He said that he was at a loss to raise money for further tests.

The Covid-19 patients urge Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to pay attention to exploitation by the laboratories and their nexus with doctors.

...
Tags: private diagnostic laboratories in ap, laboratories extorting huge sums of money for tests, doctors and private labs loots public with tests, private diagnostic charge more money than the prescribed in ap, exploitation by the laboratories, ap, jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Horoscope 05 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The submarine deal was given the go-ahead amid reports that country’s sole nuclear-powered attack submarine INS Chakra is on its way back to Russia as the agreement for its lease is coming to an end. — PTI

Rs 43K-crore for ‘Make in India’ submarines

The apex court had in 2006 directed all state governments to constitute the panels in a landmark judgment in the Prakash Singh case. — PTI

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh given four weeks to constitute SSC, PCA

Health minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) directed the Director of Medical Education Dr M. Raghavendra Rao to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment by the medico and submit a full report by evening. — Representational image

Probe began on sexual harassment allegations against Nellore GGH Superintendent

News is that police are trying to ascertain the whereabouts of Mylarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar, who is a Telangana state committee member of Maoists and other members of the Asifabad- Mancherial division committee members and their health condition. — Representational image/DC

Police keeping tab on RMPs for tracking Covid-hit Maoists



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Biomedical waste galore in Telangana; disposal a tough task

Across India, the Covid-19 related biomedical waste this May stood at 2,03,000 kg a day. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Lady Luck smiles again; Two more get diamonds in Jonnagiri

In a span of 48 hours, three diamonds worth Rs 2.40 crore were found in Jonnagiri village of Tuggali Mandal. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

New York hospital to send ventilators, PPE kits for COVID relief efforts in India

A Central Reserve Police Force soldier stitches a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit for health workers. (Photo: AP/File)

Odisha government braces for Cyclone Yaas

The panchayati raj and water resources department has been asked to make necessary preparations to ensure an unhindered drinking water supply and plan to pre-position water tankers wherever necessary to help people during the aftermath of the cyclone. — Representational image/PTI

Digital land survey of farm lands to begin from June 11 in Telangana

The Chief Minister held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on digital survey with representatives from various agencies and senior officials of government. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham