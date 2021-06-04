Cowin registration now available in more regional languages

Once the website is accessed, a user needs to click on a small icon at extreme right with the alphabet ‘A’ in a small box, right at the top of the website. (Photo: cowin.gov.in)

Hyderabad: Cowin, the Government of India website and mobile application, has now been made available in Telugu, and nine other languages, it was announced on Friday.

Until now, the Cowin website was available in English and Hindi, making it difficult for many who did not know these languages to register themselves for vaccination.

On Friday, the Centre announced that the website henceforth can be accessed in Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Assamese, Kannada, and Oriya.

The url (uniform resource locator), primarily the address for the website on the internet - cowin.gov.in – remains in English. Once the website is accessed, a user needs to click on a small icon at extreme right with the alphabet ‘A’ in a small box, right at the top of the website. Once the icon is clicked, the user can choose the language of his or her choice, which translates the registration/sign-in link into the chosen language. Also the link for booking a slot then becomes available in the language of choice.

However, there are still some limitations on the website when it comes to accessibility in regional languages as not all information, once the link for booking a slot is clicked, is available in the language of choice. The names of hospitals, or even the names of states, districts in the search fields remain in English.